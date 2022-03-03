Why a Tom Brady trade to the 49ers would prove to be 'Good Business' for all parties

Tom Brady announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, but there are many rumors that he may not be done with football just yet.

He still has one year remaining on his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, some believe he wants to play for the San Francisco 49ers, who he grew up rooting for.

If Brady were to join the 49ers for the 2022 NFL season, it would require him to come out of retirement and also have the Buccaneers agree to trade him.

Head coach Bruce Arians was recently asked about the idea of trading Brady. He quickly shot it down, saying it would be "bad business" to trade the best quarterback of all time.

Unafraid Show @UnafraidShow Bruce Arians says he doesn’t believe Tom Brady will return, but if he does he’ll automatically be Tampa’s #1 QB, but that he wouldn’t trade him if asked, because it’s “bad business.” Bruce Arians says he doesn’t believe Tom Brady will return, but if he does he’ll automatically be Tampa’s #1 QB, but that he wouldn’t trade him if asked, because it’s “bad business.” https://t.co/xk1IAVrQMI

While Arians doesn't like the idea of moving Brady to another team, a deal with the 49ers could actually be beneficial for everyone involved.

Here's why a potential trade could be "good business" for all three sides: Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and the 49ers.

Why a Tom Brady trade to the 49ers is beneficial for everyone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Why the Buccaneers benefit

If Brady is done playing for the Buccaneers but still wants to play football, it would be smart to trade him and get assets back in return. They could receive Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers, solving their current issue at the quarterback position.

This would give Bruce Arians a veteran to work with. They would likely also receive first-round draft picks in a trade, which they can use to build for their future. If Brady simply retires this year, the Buccaneers will receive nothing.

Greg Auman @gregauman “Five No. 1s? Maybe,” Bruce Arians says of whether he’d trade Tom Brady to another NFL team. “Five No. 1s? Maybe,” Bruce Arians says of whether he’d trade Tom Brady to another NFL team.

Why the 49ers benefit

The 49ers made the NFC Championship game last season with Garoppolo as their quarterback. Upgrading to Brady would instantly turn them into one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the 2022 season.

They would also get the added benefit of Brady being a mentor to Trey Lance, who they drafted with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Adding Brady would potentially benefit both their present situation and their future quarterback.

Why Tom Brady benefits

Brady grew up rooting for the 49ers and has always said it would be his dream scenario to one day play for them.

A trade there could make his lifelong dream come true. He would also get the opportunity to become the only quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with three different teams.

