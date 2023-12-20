Why did Tommy Devito replace Sean Stellato? Giants QB switches agents amid growing fame

Tommy DeVito and Sean Stellato have been the talk of New York sports for the past few weeks. The Italian-American undrafted free agent had led the New York Giants to a three-game winning streak while his flamboyant agent pulled the strings off the gridiron.

However, Tommy DeVito has recently decided to change representation, employing Maxx Lepselter to handle his marketing and establishing his brand. Lepselter, who counts the likes of Trevon Diggs, Jaire Alexander, Braxton Berrios, and Justin Tucker as clients, has resumed work in earnest, as he plans on capitalizing on DeVito's newfound fame.

Sean Stellato remains DeVito’s contract agent in football matters

Sean Stellato earned a reputation for himself thanks to his unique attire while on the sideline before games, and he appeared on CNN and ESPN in recent weeks. Stellato is an experienced sports agent in his own right and spotted DeVito's potential even during his collegiate days at Syracuse University.

While Sean Stellato is no longer in charge of DeVito's marketing, the NFLPA-certified agent remains DeVito's contract agent in football matters. Hence, Sean Stellato remains part of DeVito's team, but we might be seeing less of him as his most high-profile client tries to make a name for himself both on and off the Gridiron.

How is Tommy DeVito performing in 2023?

After enjoying a fruitful five-year collegiate career, Tommy DeVito went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. The New Jersey native was promptly signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent and was given a chance to play for his spot on the team's final 53-man squad. DeVito impressed the franchise and was added to the team's practice squad for the 2023 NFL season.

Hence, DeVito entered the year behind franchise QB Daniel Jones and veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. However, due to Jones and Taylor's injuries, DeVito made his NFL debut in October against the New York Jets. DeVito had a subdued performance in his team's loss, but at least he finally stepped on the Gridiron in his rookie season.

However, his performance was good enough to earn him a spot on the Giants' active roster, and he joined the roster on October 31, 2023. DeVito was named the starting quarterback in Week 10 and hasn't looked back since.

DeVito is 3-2 as the Giants' starting quarterback, putting up a stat line of 1,032 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has also added 190 rushing yards and one running TD for good measure.

His best spell came in late November to mid-December when he led the Giants to a three-game winning streak. Tommy DeVito is a popular figure in New York and a much-loved sports personality in the NFL.

