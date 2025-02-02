Why is Travis Kelce not attending Grammy's with Taylor Swift? Exploring Chiefs TE's schedule ahead of Super Bowl clash

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce explained this week he won't be attending the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. This is one of the biggest nights in the music industry, and Swift will be one of the most popular names, but she won't be with her boo for this event.

The couple is enjoying a lot of success in their respective fields, with Swift being a complete hit with the Eras Tour and getting six nominations for the Grammys, while Kelce is one win away from making history as a three-consecutive Super Bowl champion.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for their fans, Travis Kelce won't be present at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to cheer on the singer as she will be a presenter during the ceremony. Travis Kelce's commitments with Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl make it impossible for him to attend the event.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chiefs and the Eagles are set to arrive at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday. Philadelphia will land at MSY at 3 p.m. ET, while Kansas City will arrive at 4 p.m. ET. The teams will then hold the media day on Monday, with the Chiefs' team photo and media availability set to start at 10 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+. The Eagles begin theirs at 8 p.m. ET.

On the other side, Swift will likely be in New Orleans to support the tight end as he takes on the inspired Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year for "Tortured Poets Department," Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Music Video for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift faced this same issue last season

Talking on "The Pat McAfee Show" last year, the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed he had to stay with his team, as they would be in the middle of preparations for another championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce and the rest of the Super Bowl players' schedules get a lot busier the week ahead of the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have been to the last three games, beating the Eagles and 49ers before this year's edition.

Kelce has been with Swift for over a year, looking cozy with each other after games and even during her concerts. This might be the last game in Kelce's career, which makes it more special for plenty of fans.

If this is the end, it won't be odd watching him with Swift on red carpets around the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.