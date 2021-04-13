As we approach the NFL Draft, medical exams have begun for NFL draft prospects; almost 150 potential players have made their way to Indianapolis and got checked and scanned in advance.

Nearly 150 NFL Draft prospects are currently in Indy for in-person medical exams and physicals for what is usually Combine re-checks. Half the group has scans today, full exams tomorrow. The other half has scans tomorrow, exams Saturday. Mostly top 3 rounds, plus medical risks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

One high-profile player that wasn't accounted for, No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

Why did Trevor Lawrence skip NFL draft medical exams?

He was on his way to grasping a second ring. Lawrence already possesses a national championship ring, but now he's about to get another ... a wedding ring.

The 21-year-old got married to his long-time sweetheart this past Saturday. They tied the knot in a ceremony at an undisclosed chapel.

Lawrence and Mowry have been engaged since July 2020, when he proposed to her on the field at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

The couple's honeymoon will have to be brief or postponed because Lawrence has an important date with the NFL coming up later this month.

But the real hard work starts in May. For now, Lawrence can enjoy some quality time with his new bride.

Lawrence is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He'll immediately become the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars for first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

Welcome to Jacksonville, Trevor. You’re gonna love it here...we guarantee it. https://t.co/Dt43FT2y3s — DOME (@domehats) January 6, 2021

In his three years at Clemson, Lawrence won three ACC titles, made it o the College Football Playoff three times, and won a national championship as a true freshman in 2018. He concluded his career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, 943 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence has 11 career pass TD of at least 50 yards (19 games). That is the same total as Deshaun Watson had in his Clemson career (38 games). pic.twitter.com/lZXulJHUBm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 21, 2019

There hasn't been a player as hype or publicity as Trevor Lawrence since Andrew Luck.

The Clemson Tigers QB underwent surgery back in February to fix a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It seems that it is vital that the young QB shouldn't miss his medical exams that could essentially show how well his non-throwing shoulder has healed. Still, he has a pretty good excuse for being absent; according to his agent, his recovery is going well.

Nothing in life is an absolute certainty except for this: The Jaguars will select Lawrence as the No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The star QB missing his medical exam certainly won't dissuade them.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a generational talent and the best player in the NFL Draft.

That's why head coach Urban Meyer took the job in Jacksonville, and it is precisely why the Jaguars are drafting Lawrence No. 1 overall on April 29, no questions asked.