Why is Will Johnson falling in NFL Draft? Exploring potential reasons of Michigan star's slip

Will Johnson has been projected by many around the league to be the best overall cornerback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His extremely impressive performance with the Michigan Wolverines is one of the biggest reasons why. He allowed just two touchdowns in coverage and intercepted nine passes during his college football career.

Despite his massively high ceiling and proven production, Johnson went undrafted in the first round this year. He was once expected to be taken among the top ten picks, but his concerning injury history may be the reason why teams passed on him.

Johnson played in just six games last season while dealing with shoulder and toe injuries. The incredible part is that he still managed to record two interceptions that were both returned for touchdowns, further demonstarting his elite potential. His list of injuries further expanded during the offseason and apparently impacted his overall outlook, making him a risky pick.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Will Johnson was reported to have a knee injury that could allegedly affect his long-term athletic outlook. He also suffered a hamstring injury during the offseason that forced him to miss Michigan's Pro Day. Four reported injuries in just the past year overall seems to be why he wasn't picked in the first round, despite clearly having propspect profile to be a star NFL cornerback.

Albert Breer predicted Will Johnson to slide in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Johnson

Just three days prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Albert Breer addressed Will Johnson and his injury concerns in an article with SI. He claimed that the star conerback has a knee issue that has been "flagged" by NFL teams. He explained that it's not expected to affect his short-term availability, but it could impact his overall "longevity" on the field.

Breer added that Johnson electing not to run the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine may have also raised red flags about physical condition and that it may have contributed to teams fading him in the first round. In fact, he even suggested that the Michigan defensive back would slide due to the growing list of concerns, despite his elite abilities.

Will Johnson was selected to the All Big Ten team twice, despite missing games with injuries, while also allowing the second-lowest passer rating in the entire country when targeted over the past three years, according to CBS Sports. It will be interesting to see who takes the gamble on him this year, potentially on Day 2 of the draft.

