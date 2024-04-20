Why is Zach Wilson missing off-season workouts? Out-of-favor Jets star emerges as trade target for QB-needy NFL teams

Out of favor, Jets' QB Zach Wilson has yet to attend any of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. The BYU product is doing this as he seeks a trade away from the franchise that selected him second overall in the 2021 Draft.

Wilson's days in New York are numbered, especially following the words of New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas said, "Zach (Wilson) is an asset, but at the same time, we're obviously open to trading Zach. There have been discussions. Nothing's really changed since we talked down in Florida, but we're open to trading him. There's just no news to report on that."

Furthermore, it's important to note that this is the first time in his NFL career that Wilson has missed offseason workouts. His absence is the most unambiguous indication that his days are numbered in New York.

How did Zach Wilson perform in 2023?

Zach Wilson entered the 2023 NFL season as a backup to four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The plan for 2023 and potentially 2024 was for Wilson to wait on the wing and learn from the future Hall of Famer.

However, Rodgers got hurt early in his first game as a Jet, and Wilson was forced to step up in Week 1. Unfortunately, this came too soon for the former BYU star, and he ended the season with a stat line of 2,271 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games (11 starts). The Jets went 4-7 in games he started and subsequently missed the playoffs for the umpteenth time.

What next for Zach Wilson?

The obvious next step is for Wilson to find a new team for the 2024 NFL season. The Jets have already signed their QB2, inking veteran passer Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million.

While some teams could use a player like Wilson on their roster, they'll likely wait until the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft to access their options. However, all signs point to Wilson being on a new franchise before week one of the 2024 NFL season.