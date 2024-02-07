Zach Wilson landing spots: 5 teams that should pursue Jets QB in 2024

It looks as if Zach Wilson's time in New York has come to an end. With all that went wrong in 2023, the New York Jets are unlikely to see the former number two overall pick suit up for them again, but they can trade him for some capital. If they do, which teams should be interested in taking a shot on the former BYU product?

Who should look into Zach Wilson?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Pittsburgh Steelers

Zach Wilson could go to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no clear solution at quarterback, so why not add another young one to the mix to see if he can be the guy? He didn't show that in New York, but a change of scenery might benefit him. Neither Kenny Pickett nor Mason Rudolph scream the solution, but bringing in Wilson might provide that or motivate them into being it.

4) Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay could help coach Zach Wilson

The Los Angeles Rams are an excellent landing spot for Wilson. There is no better offensive coach to let him play under than Sean McVay, and Matthew Stafford won't be around forever. If there's a coach that can make Wilson play well, it's McVay and the timeline fits pretty well with Stafford's age. The Rams should be keeping tabs on the New York Jets' QB if he becomes available.

3) Minnesota Vikings

This all depends on what the Minnesota Vikings do with Kirk Cousins since he's a free agent, but if they bring him back, they should also acquire Wilson. This would give them a natural bridge for when the 36-year-old Cousins is no longer an option and he would be able to learn from the veteran and under Kevin O'Connell. It is a great spot for Wilson, and it could be a smart move for the Vikings.

2) Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a huge decision to make when Tua Tagovailoa hits free agency. Do they commit big money to him even though he's faltered in big games? Or do they get someone younger and reset the clock a little bit. They have an elite offense around him, so they might consider bringing in someone like Zach Wilson who hits free agency later and could benefit from playing with their pass-catchers.

1) Detroit Lions

Could Zach Wilson be an eventual Jared Goff replacement?

Jared Goff is not getting any younger and he's due for a big payday. When that happens, the team will have to decide if he's worth the big money or if they should explore cheaper options. They have a fantastic offensive staff, so bringing in Wilson until Goff hits free agency would allow him to learn before potentially taking over and saving the Detroit Lions a good bit of money that they could use elsewhere.