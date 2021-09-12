Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide Receiver Rankings

Wide receivers can be difference-makers in fantasy football but their chances can swing wildly week-to-week depending on opposition, game scripts, and positional matchups.

Read on as we look at who to start, who to sit, and rank the top 20 wide receivers set to play a major role in fantasy football in Week 1.

Start 'Em

#49ers Deebo Samuel:

"This is the best I’ve felt since I’ve been here, including the rookie year that I had.

... There’s only one goal: we’re trying to get back to the Super Bowl." — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 8, 2021

#1 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, at Detroit Lions

Facing one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are going to fill their boots against the Detroit Lions. After a healthy preseason, Deebo Samuel is the wide receiver to watch here. The do-it-all offense weapon averages 5.7 targets per game and he will play a role in the running game. This matchup is ideal for Samuel to kickstart a breakout year.

#2 - DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, at Atlanta Falcons

Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be set for an explosive start to life in the NFL. Against a team that struggles in coverage, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' number one wide receiver could pile up the points. The first-round pick will dominate on underneath routes and pile up the yards-after-catch against a soft Atlanta Falcons secondary.

#3 - Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers, vs New York Jets

This is not only a Sam Darnold grudge match, but wide receiver Robby Anderson also has a point to prove. Having previously shown great chemistry in New York, the pair have every chance of picking up where they left off. The Jets' starting cornerbacks are fifth and sixth-round picks with only a year of NFL experience between them. They will struggle to contain this Carolina Panthers offense.

Sit 'Em

Kenny Golladay says the Giants' offense may be "rusty" due to training camp injuries, but he's confident they'll get on the same page soon: pic.twitter.com/5CfmwRb7bU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 10, 2021

#1 - Kenny Golladay, New York Giants, v Denver Broncos

Not only has Kenny Golladay admitted this New York Giants offense are not on the same page yet, but the former Detroit Lions wide receiver has only just returned to the field following a hamstring injury. With tight end Evan Engram out and running back Saquon Barkley possibly limited, quarterback Daniel Jones could struggle to move the ball against a well-drilled Denver Broncos secondary.

#2 - New England Patriots wide receivers, vs Miami Dolphins

With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, expect this New England Patriots offense to be run-heavy. Add to that the coverage skills of the Miami Dolphins' stingy secondary and head coach Brian Flores' indepth knowledge of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' habits, and the wide receiver group in New England may be in for a quiet afternoon.

#3 - Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears, at Los Angeles Rams

Also Read

With Andy Dalton newly installed as the starter in Chicago, it may take time for his partnership with wide receiver Allen Robinson to start firing. This is another offense expected to be dominated by running plays, while Robinson is likely to be covered by Darious Williams, who was graded as the fourth-best corner in the NFL in 2020.

Top 20 fantasy wide receiver starts in Week 1

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, vs Cleveland Browns Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, at New Orleans Saints Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, vs Philadelphia Eagles DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, at Tennessee Titans Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, vs Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, at Cincinnati Bengals A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans, vs Arizona Cardinals D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, at Indianapolis Colts Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, vs Chicago Bears Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, at Washington Football Team Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team, vs Los Angeles Chargers Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers, vs Detroit Lions Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings, at Cincinnati Bengals DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles, at Atlanta Falcons Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers, vs New York Jets Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, at Indianapolis Colts Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, vs Chicago Bears D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers, vs New York Jets Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals, vs Minnesota Vikings Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, vs Detroit Lions

Edited by Arnav Kholkar