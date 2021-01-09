NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Bears at Saints TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The scheduling gods did the New Orleans Saints a huge favor by slotting in their playoff game against the Chicago Bears in a late Sunday afternoon window. Had it been any earlier, Saints star RB Alvin Kamara would have been ineligible due to COVID protocols established by the NFL.

Chicago could have clinched a playoff spot last Sunday with a win over the Green Bay Packers, but ended up falling to the NFC’s number seed by a final score of 35-16. The Bears were fortunate though, as the Arizona Cardinals could not win their game either against the Los Angeles Rams, which gave Chicago a postseason berth. Despite the loss, RB David Montgomery continues to play extremely well down the stretch, and scored a touchdown in his fifth consecutive game last week.

Without any of their running backs, New Orleans closed out their season on the road against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. The Saints still won comfortably despite their backfield decimation, outlasting the Panthers 33-7. Jack of all trades player Taysom Hill carried the ball seven times in an effort to pitch in, and reached the end zone on the ground as well.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints TV Schedule

What Time is The Bears at Saints on Sunday?

4:40 p.m EST on Sunday, January 10th.

What Channel Is The Bears at Saints game on Sunday?

CBS

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Coverage Map

How To Watch Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Prediction

It’s been quite a roller coaster ride for the Bears this season. In early October, it seemed possible that Chicago would vie for the top overall seed in the NFC after starting 5-1. After that, the wheels came off until the last few weeks of the regular season, when QB Mitchell Trubisky and RB David Montgomery helped inject some much needed life into the Bears offense.

At the end of the day though, going up against a Saints team at home, even without the raucous Superdome crowd, is going to be a tall order for the Bears. New Orleans figures to shade coverage with their talented secondary in Allen Robinson’s direction, which will force Trubisky to look for his less explosive weapons. New Orleans has one of the most well rounded rosters in the NFL, and while Chicago’s defense might contain the Saints offense to a certain extent, it’s hard to envision Chicago putting up enough points to remain competitive for four quarters.

Prediction: Saints 24, Bears 13