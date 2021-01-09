NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Browns at Steelers TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Wild Card Weekend wraps up on Sunday evening with a rematch of one of the most competitive Week 17 matchups. The Cleveland Browns head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in their first playoff game since 2002. The two teams split their season series, with Cleveland winning last week, and Pittsburgh emerging victorious back in October at home.

As they have been most of the season, Cleveland was powered by their running game in Week 17. Nick Chubb had a solid day, rushing for 108 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, WR Jarvis Landry also recorded a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The Browns’ effectiveness on ground will continue to be a key for them heading into the postseason.

The Steelers opted to rest many of their regular players, including starting QB Ben Roethlisberger. The offense performed capably behind backup QB Mason Rudolph who threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in a gritty effort last week. Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool continued his standout rookie season, making a tremendous touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to keep the team in the game.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers TV Schedule

What Time is The Browns at Steelers on Sunday?

8:15 p.m EST on Sunday, January 10th.

What Channel Is The Browns at Steelers game on Sunday?

NBC

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Coverage Map

Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule

How To Watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

NBC Sports

FuboTV

SlingTV

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Even though this will be the third time the Browns and Steelers will face off in 2020, there will be a much different feel to this game than in their prior contests. Roethlisberger will rejoin the lineup with 17 years worth of NFL experience, and that seasoning should give him an edge over Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who will be making his playoff debut on Sunday night.

It will be tough for the Browns to overcome the loss of head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID earlier in the week and will not be available on Sunday. Stefanski is one of the leading candidates for coach of the year, and his ability to stay true to what the team does well has been one of Cleveland’s calling cards this season. While the future of the Browns is bright with their young quarterback and young head coach, it will take a lot for them to overcome the experience and the stout defense Pittsburgh brings to the table.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Browns 17