NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Buccaneers at Washington TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

Tom Brady’s quest for a seventh Super Bowl title will begin on the road in Washington on Saturday evening. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to utilize their plethora of offensive weapons against Washington head coach Ron Rivera and his stable of defensive line talent.

Even though Tampa Bay was locked into a Wild Card spot heading into Week 17, they did not rest key players against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers throttled the Falcons 44-27, and ensured they would head into the postseason on a positive note. Brady played a strong game, tossing four touchdown passes, with two each going to Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin.

The Washington Football Team already had a playoff game of sorts last weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles. They needed a victory to clinch the NFC East, and a spot in the 2020 postseason, and they handled their business on the road. Defeating the Eagles 20-14, Washington got just enough offense from QB Alex Smith, who threw two touchdown passes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team TV Schedule

What Time is The Buccaneers at Washington on Saturday?

8:15 p.m EST on Saturday, January 9th.

What Channel Is The Buccaneers at Washington game on Saturday?

NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Coverage Map

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Prediction

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans can recover quickly enough from a knee injury he suffered last week against the Falcons. With Antonio Brown now in the fold, the Buccaneers have the luxury of sitting Evans if his knee isn’t quite up to speed, or using him as a decoy on the outside.

While everyone will focus on the talent Tampa Bay has outside, and rightfully so, the game will likely be decided in the trenches by the Bucs’ offensive line and the Washington defensive line. Washington tallied 47 sacks in the regular season, which was good enough for 6th in the league, and there won’t be anything more uncomfortably for a 43 year old quarterback than constant pressure.

At the end of the day, Tampa Bay’s talent and veteran experience should win out, but don’t be surprised if Washington is able to play ball control and limit the numbers of possessions in this game.

Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Washington 20