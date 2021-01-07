Wild Card Weekend: Colts at Bills TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The NFL playoffs kick off this Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts head to upstate New York to face the Buffalo Bills. The Bills clinched the AFC East a few weeks ago, while the Colts took care of business at home last weekend and ended up with the AFC’s seventh seed.

Indianapolis had a bit of a tougher challenge on their hands than many fans would have expected, as the Jacksonville Jaguars hung in with them for much of their Week 17 game.

However, rookie RB Jonathan Taylor continued his recent hot streak, and powered the Colts to a 28-14 victory. The former Wisconsin product rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-sealing score in the 4th quarter to send Indianapolis to the postseason.

In a game where there were questions about how long their starters would play, the Bills came ready to play immediately so their front line players did not have to work the full 60 minutes. Buffalo demolished Miami 56-26, in an impressive team effort in all three phases of the game.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie essentially put the game away in the second quarter with an 84-yard punt return touchdown. It was his third score of the first half.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills TV Schedule

What Time is The Colts at Bills on Saturday?

1:05 p.m EST on Saturday, January 9th.

What Channel Is The Colts at Bills game on Saturday?

CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Coverage Map

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

How To Watch Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

CBS All Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Prediction

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is no stranger to playoff games in Buffalo. Reich was the quarterback of the Bills in the 1992-1993 AFC playoffs when they defeated the Houston Oilers 41-38, after having trailed 28-3 at halftime.

It’s pretty certain that Bills fans won’t be rooting for Reich to re-capture the magic in these playoffs. But it underscores the notion that the Colts head coach has definitely had some unique playoff experiences, when you also consider he was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017-2018 when they won the Super Bowl.

Despite his history of playing and coaching well in big games, it’s going to be difficult for the Colts to completely put the clamps on a red hot Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense.

The problem with defending Allen is that everything could be perfectly covered downfield. The front four could get pressure—but the mobile and creative third-year quarterback can still find a way to make an unscripted play.

Bolstered by the small contingent of fans that will attend the game, the Bills should have enough of an advantage playing at home against a dome team to advance in the postseason.

Prediction: Bills 27, Colts 20