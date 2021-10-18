Will AJ Brown play tonight against the Bills? 

The Tennessee Titans have a shot at asserting their dominance in the AFC on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. Having a healthy AJ Brown would help the cause on offense, and in general.

Brown, along with fellow receiver Julio Jones, has dealt with injuries early in the 2021 season. The talented wideout only has 10 receptions in four games and was supposed to be ready to go Monday.

Now, fans are unsure of his status leading into the primetime matchup.

AJ Brown listed as questionable against the Bills

Brown showed up on Sunday's injury report with an undisclosed illness.

Emily Proud @emily_proud JUST IN: #Titans WR AJ Brown is now listed as questionable for MNF with an illness. JUST IN: #Titans WR AJ Brown is now listed as questionable for MNF with an illness.

An illness is never a good injury designation, but the fact there was no mention of COVID seems to be a good sign.

The update is another rough setback for a Titans offense that has not been able to get the passing game going this season. Jeremy McNichols leads the team with 17 receptions, while Derrick Henry is second with 14. Brown only has 10 and Jones has 12. That's not what the Titans had in mind heading into their sixth game of the season.

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL A.J. Brown with an interesting nugget on his snap count and how it will be going forward. Smiled and says he'll be limited snaps until week 10. #Titans A.J. Brown with an interesting nugget on his snap count and how it will be going forward. Smiled and says he'll be limited snaps until week 10. #Titans https://t.co/JVUMoWrWq8

The game against the Bills is at night, so Brown has the day to figure out if he is healthy enough to play. One positive for the Titans is that his previous hamstring injury appears to have healed enough for him to play if he can fight through the illness.

Derrick Henry expected to carry the offense again

The Titans offense once again revolves around Henry in 2021. He already has 640 rushing yards and has another 125 as a pass-catcher. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, in comparison, has 1,251 passing yards so far this season.

Brown and Jones were being relied upon as huge targets for Tannehill. With both suffering hamstring injuries, Henry is getting a lot more work. The dominant running back is averaging just over 28 carries per game and should reach that mark Monday night whether Brown is back or not.

Brown is in his third NFL season after being taken in the second round by the Titans back in 2019. He is looking for a third-straight 1,000-yard season, but that is in jeopardy given his tough injury luck so far.

