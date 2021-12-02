Is Amari Cooper playing tonight vs Saints? Latest news on Cowboys WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games after contracting COVID. The two games Cooper has been absent for have ended up in loss for Dallas, who have also struggled offensively.

The 19-9 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and the Thanksgiving overtime loss to the Raiders, were poor performances from Dak Prescott & Co.

Will the Cowboys' best receiver be available for the crucial game coming up on Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints?

Will Cooper play against the Saints?

It shapes as a huge game for the Cowboys on Thursday night. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will make his return after missing the Raiders game due to a concussion he suffered against the Chiefs.

In more positive news for Dallas, Amari Cooper is expected to play after he is activated from the Reserve/COVID list. It is a welcome boost for the Cowboys offense to have both of their star receivers back for the crunch game against the Saints.

In more positive news for Dallas, Amari Cooper is expected to play after he is activated from the Reserve/COVID list.

In the last seven quarters of football (minus the fourth against the Raiders), Dallas have mustered just 28 points. Given that the Cowboys are one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, they certainly weren't themselves.

Any team that is without their two best receivers is going to struggle, and that was the case with Prescott and the Cowboys. Having both Cooper and Lamb returning is music to the ears of Cowboys fans.

While players are returning from COVID-induced absence, several staff members and coaches will be missing from Thursday's game. Head coach Mike McCarthy, offensive line coaches Joe Philbin and Jeff Blasko, and strength and conditioning coordinators Harold Nash and Kendall Smith will not be available for the game.

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are all set to return for the Dallas Cowboys for the Thursday night matchup against the Saints but they will still be without HC Mike McCarthy

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will take over the head coach duties. The game is nearly a must-win for the Dallas Cowboys as they have slipped in the race for the NFC's number one seed and the division as well.

Once leading their division by a mile, the Cowboys are now only two games ahead of Washington and the Eagles, both of whom play in the lead up to the playoffs.

Having both Cooper and Lamb will go a long way to the Cowboys offense looking like its normal self. The Saints have a good defense, so Dallas will have their work cut out moving the ball; but with the attacking contingent returning, the Cowboys should have enough firepower to get the win.

