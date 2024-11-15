Will Amari Cooper play this week? Exploring Bills WR's status for Week 11 clash vs Chiefs

Amari Cooper has been in the limelight for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their blockbuster Week 11 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout has been dealing with a wrist injury, and fans want to know whether he will play against the reigning Super Bowl champion on Sunday.

Will Amari Cooper play vs. Chiefs?

NFL: Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper - Source: Imagn

As things stand, Amari Cooper is questionable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The wideout was a limited participant in Bills practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but there is still some uncertainty on whether he will suit up for the Week 11 clash.

Per reports, Cooper will be a limited participant in practice on Friday as well. However, the wideout was optimistic about playing against the Chiefs.

"Definitely feeling better," Cooper said after Thursday's practice. "Definitely more comfortable. So, just ready to play football again.

"Definitely not accustomed to catching with one of these (casts) on or playing with one of them on. Don't really feel pain or anything catching the ball. Just gotta get used to catching the ball with it."

Cooper injured his wrist in Buffalo's Week 8 win against the Seattle Seahawks. He subsequently missed the Bills' wins over the Miami Dolphins (Week 9) and Indianapolis Colts (Week 10).

Cooper began the 2024 season playing with the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to Buffalo on Oct. 15 and has played two games for the Bills.

It remains to be seen whether Cooper will return to action for Buffalo on Sunday.

A look at Amari Cooper's stats this season

Cooper played six games for the Browns this season, recording 250 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. In two games with the Bills, the wideout has 69 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

If Cooper can play against the Chiefs (9-0) on Sunday, he has the ability to cause plenty of problems for the Kansas City defense. Furthermore, quarterback Josh Allen is having a stellar season thus far, and Cooper will be another offensive weapon for him on the field.

