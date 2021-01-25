Will Antoine Winfield Jr. play today against the Green Bay Packers? | NFL Conference Championships

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will not be available on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. This is a major blow to the Bucs' secondary, as Antoine Winfield has been a key player in making the defense one of the best in the league.

#GoBucs S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is out for today's NFC Championship game with an ankle injury. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 24, 2021

Antoine Winfield suffered an ankle injury this past week during practice and considering how late he suffered the injury, the chances of him playing were slim. Either way, the team had him officially listed as questionable coming into Sunday's game, hoping Winfield would possibly feel better.

Antoine Winfield Jr. - The Buccaneers have some tough shoes to fill in on Sunday

Considering Antoine Winfield was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team, the Bucs will have to fill a huge gap in the secondary. All eyes point to second-year safety Mike Edwards, who will likely have the starting spot next to FS Jordan Whitehead. Edwards has seen play time this season, but never started at SS this whole season.

Through the regular season, Edwards had two interceptions, including one against the Packers in Week 6. He also had a pivotal interception against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, which sealed the Bucs' win against the Saints 30-20.

The Bucs have a tough battle ahead of them today, as they face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for a chance to head to the Super Bowl. Coverage of the game begins at 3:05 PM ET.