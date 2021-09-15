Will Antonio Gibson play against the Giants on TNF?

Antonio Gibson is one of the best offensive weapons on the Washington Football Team's roster. Gibson is an excellent running back, and he finished the game against the Los Angeles Chargers a bit banged up.

In a short week, Gibson may not take full participation in any practice session. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he won't suit up against the New York Giants.

Running backs often take limited snaps in practice to limit the workload placed on them. Teams prefer this cautious approach rather than working their backs into the ground.

Washington listed Antonio Gibson as limited with a shoulder injury. He had his left shoulder checked out during Sunday's game, but said afterward he was fine.



Note: The Giants and WFT didn't practice, so the injury report is an estimation of players' participation. pic.twitter.com/3KsNtf2PfL — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2021

What is the status of Antonio Gibson?

Antonio Gibson is nursing a shoulder problem. That may not hinder Antonio Gibson in the running game. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner can dial-up stretch concepts or outside zone runs to keep Gibson from defensive linemen and strong-side linebackers.

The presence of quarterback Taylor Heinicke could also ease the load on Antonio Gibson. Heinicke is a legitimate dual-threat, and the Washington coaching staff knows how to use dual-threat quarterbacks.

Where Antonio Gibson may hit trouble is in the passing game. The shoulder knock will limit what he can do in the passing game. Moreover, Antonio Gibson is one of the better blocking backs in the NFL. He is a potent blocker, and he is happy to block.

Antonio Gibson had a nice block on Joey Bosa to bail out Sam Cosmi on a play-action shot to Dyami Brown. pic.twitter.com/NBd69RUlB9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 14, 2021

If Antonio Gibson can't physically block in the passing game, look for the Football Team to sub him out in third-and-long situations. He may also not see much action in heavy personnel packages.

Antonio Gibson's possible absence as a blocker may force coordinator Scott Turner to alter the offensive game plan. Heinicke might use his legs more in designed zone reads and run-pass options.

Much of that hinges on Antonio Gibson's status. Fortunately for fans of the Washington Football Team and fantasy owners, Antonio Gibson took full participation in Tuesday's practice session.

The game plan might still change. Taylor Heinicke adds another element that Ryan Fitzpatrick could never add. Nonetheless, Antonio Gibson will play a whole part in Thursday's game against the Giants unless the shoulder problem comes back.

Also Read

It is a big boost for an offense that stuttered in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having Gibson go at full tilt against the New York Giants would leave the Washington Football Team in a healthy position.

Antonio Gibson was a full participant today — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2021

Edited by Samuel Green