Will Baker Mayfield sit out of the 2022 NFL season even if Cleveland Browns need him?

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns want a divorce. Unfortunately, both sides are stuck with each other for now. The team cannot magically trade him unless another NFL team wants to make a deal. And so far, no one wants to take on the quarterback and his nearly $19 million salary in 2022.

That raises the hypothetical scenario of the Browns keeping him around during the 2022 season. Especially, since Deshaun Watson could face a suspension. Such a scenario could see the team turning to Mayfield for help.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is not in attendance at offseason conditioning, as expected. What now? From NFL Now: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is not in attendance at offseason conditioning, as expected. What now? https://t.co/sMNuwS3nhr

Yet, is this plausible? Would the former No. 1 overall pick ever play another down for the team that has already moved on from him?

Baker Mayfield has made his point clear

There is no rational scenario in which Baker Mayfield will ever line up under center again for the Browns. The team seems to know that as they have signed Jacoby Brissett to be the backup behind Watson. His starting experience is notable given a potential suspension for the starter.

Mayfield has also gone on a media tour, essentially bashing the Browns as he hopes to land elsewhere as soon as possible. That means either being traded or being released by Cleveland.

So why does the idea of him starting in place of a suspended Watson still linger around on social media? This seems to be more of a talking point than anything else.

gifdsports @gifdsports ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB https://t.co/cXPIOKNklr

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in football. That is why losing Watson for any stretch of games can really hurt the team's playoff chances in 2022.

It is fair to note that a healthy Mayfield is a great option, given his knowledge of the playbook and his teammates. However, it would be too awkward and messy to even have him around the team at this point. That is the case for practice sessions, leave aside matches.

So yes, it appears he will sit out even if the team needs him. The only way he may show up is if the Browns threaten to fine him. But there is zero chance the coaching staff will let him do anything more than just stand to the side. This is similar to what Watson did in Houston last season when practices began.

The NFL Draft should provide more clarity about what will happen with the quarterback's status in 2022. If a trade does not take place by the conclusion of the event, a release seems more likely, even if the Browns want to avoid that at all costs.

The alternative is keeping him on the roster, telling him to stay home, and continuing to seek out trade requests as other teams get desperate for quarterbacks. Because even if the Browns do need him, there is no way any sort of reunion could work.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat