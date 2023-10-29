Will Brock Purdy play today? 49ers QB’s status explored for Week 8

Brock Purdy suffered a concussion during the San Francisco 49ers' 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. The quarterback finished the game as the details about the concussion came to light after the game.

Purdy didn't play his best football in the fourth quarter, and it is widely assumed that the concussion played a part in it. He was placed in the concussion protocol during the week, and his status for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals was up in the air. Will he play today? Let's take a look at his status.

Will Brock Purdy play in Week 8?

As per the latest reports, Brock Purdy has cleared the concussion protocol and will be ready to play in Week 8. The 49ers are coming off two straight losses and need to win the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After looking like the best team in football for the first six weeks, the NFC West franchise has struggled in their last two games, while their quarterback has also played subpar football.

Going against the Bengals won't be easy as both Joe Burrow and the Bengals' defense have started to play like usual. The Bengals are coming off a bye week, and are in a great spot to cause an upset.

Although Purdy is expected to play today, Deebo Samuel will remain sidelined due to a shoulder injury. Left tackle Trent Williams is also questionable heading into the game but there is a high probability that he will play in Week 8.

Brock Purdy stats:

Brock Purdy was an MVP candidate two weeks ago, but two straight losses have damaged his stock. So far this season in seven games, the 49ers quarterback has thrown for 1,668 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions with a passer rating of 107.2.

He has a completion percentage of 67.9 and is averaging 8.6 yards per completion. There is no doubt that Purdy is massively helped by the quality of players around him like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, etc. but the young quarterback has also not committed many errors.

The 49ers fans will hope that Purdy will once again play flawless football and lead his team back to winning ways.