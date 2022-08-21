Is Tom Brady playing tonight? Buccaneers QB's status for game vs Titans 

Tom Brady didn’t appear in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening preseason game versus the Miami Dolphins. Most will agree that the 45-year-old, who’s entering his 23rd season in the NFL this year, doesn’t necessarily need to play in the preseason given both his resume. Also, no one threatening to take his starting job with Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked by the media when the three-time MVP would return. He said:

"We'll see. We'll talk about it next week. I'm not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said, sometime, after Tennessee.”

Bowles added:

"There is no definitive date for me, but we'll check on it. We'll keep in touch, and we'll find out."

Given the quarterback’s absence, there’s a strong chance that the Buccaneers will play both Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask under center versus the Tennessee Titans. However, Trask is projected to take the majority of the snaps in the game.

What can the Buccaneers expect from Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask against the Titans?

QBs Blaine Gabbert (l) and Kyle Trask (r)

For Blaine Gabbert, it’s all about getting some reps this preseason as Brady’s backup. In his first two seasons, Gabbert played in 10 games. He’s started 48 games in his NFL career. He spent the first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the next three with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent a season each with the Arizona Cardinals and Titans before ending up with Tampa Bay.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Blaine Gabbert to start against the Titans, but Kyle Trask will take most of the reps. wp.me/pbBqYq-clav Blaine Gabbert to start against the Titans, but Kyle Trask will take most of the reps. wp.me/pbBqYq-clav

Trask was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft as a likely heir apparent to Brady. The quarterback had a standout senior season with the Florida Gators in 2020. He threw for 4,283 yards with 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Extra snaps in a game for the 24-year-old show that the team does see him succeeding Brady in Tampa Bay.

Will Tom Brady retire following the 2022 NFL season with the Buccaneers?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It is a very reasonable question, given that the quarterback initially retired this offseason before changing his mind soon after. Brady has accomplished so much in his career, from winning seven Super Bowls, being a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and being the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

One could argue that he’s had three Hall of Fame careers, going back to his time with the New England Patriots. The 15-time Pro Bowler has mentioned that wants to play until he’s 50 years old. However, the Tampa Bay signal-caller does have a future secured with Fox Sports as an NFL analyst after he hangs up the cleats.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. "We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. https://t.co/fJTOQJ9BwM

We’ll see how Brady and Tampa Bay fare in the 2022 season and if it’s his 23rd and final year in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CNN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe