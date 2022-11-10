Will Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen play this Sunday?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with an elbow injury. McDermott is unsure whether his starting quarterback will play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Allen has been the season's standout performer, positioning the Bills as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl. Last week, the Bills were defeated 20-17 by the New York Jets. They currently lead the AFC East with a 6-2 record, with the Jets trailing closely behind.

Allen missed the team's Wednesday practice session due to an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. He is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and the next two days will be critical in determining his playing status.

Allen suffered a similar injury (UCL sprain) in his rookie season of 2018, missing four games (Week 7 to 10). He did, however, return after four weeks and play the final six games.

The extent of his current injury is unknown, but if it is a UCL sprain, he could miss the Week 10 game. The Bills would not want to risk him because his injury could worsen.

Is Josh Allen a good fantasy choice for week 10?

It can be concerning if you play fantasy football and have Josh Allen on your starting roster. So far, he's amassed a lot of fantasy points by covering 200 yards or more and scoring touchdowns in every game.

However, we recommend that you monitor his injury status over the next two days and bench him for at least this week if he does not participate or is limited. If Allen does not start for the Bills, backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over.

Can the Buffalo Bills afford to lose Josh Allen in Week 10?

The Bills will face a tough NFC North opponent in the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. The Vikings are 7-1 this season and will be difficult to beat. With a 6-2 tie-breaker record, the Bills and Chiefs lead their respective Conferences. The Bills cannot afford to lose to the Vikings, as they are closely trailed by the Jets.

If Allen misses out, the Bills will have to rely on Case Keenum to deliver. Keenum is in his 10th season in the NFL.

In the last two seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the playoffs. But this year seems a bit different for the Bills and they would want their starting QB to recover as soon as possible.

