Will CeeDee Lamb play in Week 11? Latest on Cowboys WR's injury status for MNF showdown vs. Texans

Even after they have new contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, ending a long stand that affected the team's offseason, the Dallas Cowboys season is already a disappointment. Mike McCarthy's team currently has a 3-6 record, and with the Philadelphia Eagles at 8-2, the NFC East dream is all but over.

Prescott is not expected to play again in 2024 after going through surgery with a hamstring injury, but for Week 11, they could be without their other expensive superstar. CeeDee Lamb was an addition to Saturday's injury report after a back injury. It's not clear when the injury first happened.

CeeDee Lamb injury update: Is Cowboys WR playing in Week 11?

At this point, his participation in Monday's game against the Houston Texans is in doubt. He was listed as questionable in Dallas' most recent injury report.

The Cowboys are likely to play this situation smartly. Their chances of making the playoffs are slim, whether that's through the division or as a wild card, as the current 7th seed, Green Bay Packers, has a 6-3 record. They also don't have Prescott available, so the hopes are small.

In a season where their chances are low, putting a superstar player on the field when he's not 100% is to assume an unnecessary risk. Unless Lamb is totally healthy, making him inactive is a good solution.

How has CeeDee Lamb performed this season?

He has 681 receiving yards and four touchdowns through nine games in 2024. These are solid numbers, but for his caliber, they could've been better. He has just one game with over 100 yards throughout the entire 2024 season.

In 2023, he averaged over 100 yards per game, finishing with 1,749, along with 12 touchdowns. Prescott's dip in form has not helped the wide receiver, just as his own individual form also has not been as good as last year.

The entire Dallas Cowboys team has underperformed in 2023, and head coach Mike McCarthy has been publicly criticized by owner Jerry Jones. Many analysts believe that the coach will be fired after the season, which could help the offense get back on track.

