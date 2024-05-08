Will Chad Kelly play in CFL again? Everything we know so far about Toronto Argonauts QB's suspension

Chad Kelly became the talk of the town after the Canadian Football League (CFL) suspended the Toronto Argonauts quarterback on Tuesday for violating the league's gender-based violence policy. As things stand, Kelly won't be a part of the Argonauts during their preseason and will miss at least nine regular season games.

However, fans are now curious to know when the signal-caller can return to the field for his team.

Will Chad Kelly play in the CFL again?

Chad Kelly in action for the Toronto Argonauts

There is no confirmation on when Chad Kelly will return to action in the CFL. However, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the player can appeal his suspension to participate in team activities until an arbitrator’s ruling decides the quarterback's future. However, the process is reportedly time-consuming, meaning Kelly could be unavailable for a lengthy period.

In another scenario, the Toronto Argonauts could potentially suspend Kelly indefinitely. This would prevent the player from participating in any team activities until the appeal is heard.

A few hours after the CFL suspended Kelly, his agent, Chris Lambiris spoke to the media.

“We were surprised by the CFL’s disciplinary decision and will be looking into the appeal process. We will continue to do more fact-finding surrounding the decision before making a more in-depth statement." Lambiris said.

Meanwhile, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie addressed Kelly's suspension in a statement. He insisted that the quarterback undergo mandatory counseling before being reinstated into the league.

“Mr. Kelly’s suspension is the direct result of his behavior. The addition of mandatory counseling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL." the statement read.

Ambrosie's statement suggests there might be a way back for Kelly. However, the time frame for his potential return to the CFL is unknown.

As per a lawsuit filed this year, Kelly is accused of making unwanted romantic advances and threatening comments to a former Toronto Argonauts strength and conditioning assistant. The employee also states that the team did not renew her contract in January this year and is suing the organization for damages.

Kelly led the Argonauts to a franchise-best 16-2 record in the 2023 season. He racked up 4,371 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns as Toronto reached the division finals of the playoffs. However, the Argonauts lost to eventual CFL champions Montreal Alouettes 37-18 in the East final.

The Denver Broncos picked Chad Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team before having a two-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

After briefly working as an offensive coach at East Mississippi, Kelly joined the CFL's Argonauts in 2022.

