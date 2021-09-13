Will the Kansas City Chiefs go undefeated in 2021?

The Kansas City Chiefs put on a classic playoff performance against the Browns in Sunday's last-second comeback win. The Chiefs are seemingly invincible and are now 1-0. Star names, an astute head coach and the unwavering support of neutrals, the Chiefs have it all as they look to scale the Super Bowl mountain this time around.

Will the Chiefs do the impossible and complete a perfect season in a 17-game era? Here's a look at some of the toughest opponents on their schedule.

The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest hurdles to perfection

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the Chiefs' biggest obstacle this season. The Raiders beat the Chiefs in convincing fashion last season by a 40-32 scoreline. Not only do the Chiefs need to beat them once, but they need to beat them twice in order to have a perfect season. Will the Chiefs be able to clean up one of the rare blemishes on their record last season?

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 17 and took a game to overtime earlier in the year. For the Chiefs to complete a perfect season, they'll need to roll through Justin Herbert, who is in line for a step up in his second season.

The Chiefs have their work cut out for them in this one. Like the Raiders, the Chiefs will need to beat them twice. Beating Justin Herbert twice is a tall order, even for the Chiefs.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship last season, but the Bills showed they belonged in the battle. A Kansas City win is not a guarantee by any means.

Josh Allen may have started slow in his first game of the season against the Steelers over the weekend, but by the time the Chiefs get to the Bills game, Allen will be back among the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL along with Stefon Diggs.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers pose a problem for the Chiefs with their defense. Last season, Pittsburgh finished with the third-best ranked defense and, coming off a low-scoring affair with the Bills, the Steelers' defense will test Mahomes.

Mahomes will be tested in the game unlike in others due to the stout secondary while dealing with pressure from TJ Watt.

#5 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers have to be better than what was on display in Week 1. Losing 38-3 to a Brees-less Saints team cannot be the norm for Green Bay.

By the time the Chiefs show up to do battle, the Packers will likely be one of the top teams in the NFL once again. Luckily for the Chiefs, the Packers tend to cave when facing super teams like the Chiefs and the Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints

That said, the Chiefs cannot go into the game counting on a win unless they work for it. Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback who can give any squad a run for their money if they let him.

Will the Chiefs have a perfect season? The biggest obstacles reside in the division along with having to face some of the best teams in the AFC. Even for the Chiefs, going undefeated is a tall order when facing this level of competition. The Chiefs could have a solid winning record against these teams at the end of the year, but "solid" is a long way from perfection in this league.

