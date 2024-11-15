Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? Exploring 49ers RB's status for Week 11

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey has twice been listed as a limited practice participant this week ahead of the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. There is still no reason to panic, though, as McCaffrey is still anticipated to play on Sunday.

Given that McCaffrey only made his comeback to the field last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing the first nine weeks of the season due to an Achilles tendinitis ailment, the 49ers' decision to restrict his practice reps is understandable.

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the 49ers, explained to reporters that McCaffrey's limited practice on Wednesday was a component of his management routine and that the running back's Achilles ailment did not flare up after last week's game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is expected that McCaffrey's dual-threat running back status will give the 49ers offense more dynamism going forward. He must return to the form that earned him the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award if the 49ers are to have another run at the Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

Will the 49ers reduce Christian McCaffrey's usage?

After missing the first eight games due to an Achilles tendinitis injury, Christian McCaffrey, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, made his comeback for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

It makes sense to assume that his usage might begin slowly and then pick up later in the season given how long he was out and how crucial he is to the Niners' offense.

However, he still contributed 13 rushes and was on the field for over 85% of the team's offensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. He also added six receptions in that game, the second-most on the squad.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that there is no intention of reducing McCaffrey's volume of work going forward. This likely means that the star running back is fully recovered and won't be in danger of aggravating the injury that kept him out of action earlier in the season.

The Niners will probably rely even more on McCaffrey in the upcoming weeks as they prepare for crucial games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.