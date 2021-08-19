Will Cincinnati Bengals and Jessie Bates agree to contract extension next after Jamal Adams mega-deal?

Could the Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates be the next safety to sign a significant long-term deal now that Jamal Adams has cashed in for $17.5 million per year? Based on recent reports, place your bets on "no."

In a recent interview, the Bengals' star safety was rather pessimistic about his chances of getting a massive extension, saying:

"I think as far as my contract goes, I guess I haven't done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league, which is fine. That's fine with me. I'm going to work just like any other day. I think this will be the last time I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much. I'll let my agent work out the numbers and stuff like that. I'm going to be the best teammate, the best leader I can be for the 2021 Bengals.We'll see what happens."

Why is Jessie Bates worth a massive contract extension?

In three seasons with the Bengals, Jessie Bates hasn't missed a single game and has recorded nine interceptions (three each season), 31 passes defended and 320 tackles (at least 100 each season).

There aren’t 89 players in the NFL that are better than Jessie Bates. No chance. https://t.co/M9Hw7u5Ulb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 15, 2021

PFWA named Jessie Bates an All-Rookie in 2018 and he was a 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2020. PFF has him as the eighth-best safety in the NFL in 2021. He had the highest overall grade for a safety in 2020 with a 90.1.

Bates has been extremely consistent since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft and the Bengals should look to him to make the center piece around which they built their defense.

Will the Bengals sign Bates to an extension before the 2021 season?

Jessie Bates is set to make $1.23 million in 2021, which is the final season of his rookie deal. As a leader and proven playmaker, Bates could fetch around $15.5 million per year on a five-year, $77 million extension.

Jessie Bates III in 2020 among safeties



🔸90.1 PFF Grade (1st)

🔸12 forced incompletions (1st)#NFLTop100 No. 90



🗣 UNDERRATED pic.twitter.com/lPWjfaewDM — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Jessie Bates and the Bengals are not expected to agree to an extension before the season commences. The two sides are unlikely to agree on terms in the near future.

The Bengals could franchise tag him at the end of the upcoming season that would see Bates earn close to $15 million in 2022. Under no circumstances should the Bengals let their star playmaker on defense walk away for nothing. The two sides will likely agree on an extension during the 2022 season or the 2023 offseason.

