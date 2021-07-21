Will co-owner Aaron Rodgers get a ring following Bucks' NBA title victory?

It's been a busy offseason for reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 37-year-old got engaged to fiance Shailene Woodley, hosted Jeopardy for two weeks, beat Tom Brady in a golf match broadcast around the world and now he’s going to receive an NBA Championship ring.

The Packers star QB has been the talk of the NFL all offseason after news broke that he wanted out of Green Bay. Rodgers continues to remain quiet on the situation with his NFL team, but today is celebrating another Wisconsin franchise title win.

Aaron Rodgers Bucks owner percentage

Aaron Rodgers became a minority owner of the Milwaukee NBA team back in 2018, which was reported to be about one percent of the team. The longtime Packers QB has often been seen courtside cheering on the Bucks.

Rodgers showed his support for the team after they clinched the championship last night.

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions

Led by “The Greek Freak” Giannia Antekoumpo, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA title for the first time in 50 years. Not only do the players and coaching staff receive a championship ring but the team owners do as well.

So, as a minority owner, Rodgers will get his second championship ring after winning Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers.

Was Aaron Rodgers at the Bucks game?

Za'Darius Smith and Aaron Jones at Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three

Aaron Rodgers did not attend the Bucks Game 6 title clinching game last night, but his Packers teammates have been a constant feature at Milwaukee Bucks playoff games this postseason.

Offensive lineman David Baktiari, running back Aaron Jones and defensive end Za’Darius Smith have all been courtside to cheer on the now 2021 NBA champions, the Bucks.

All eyes on Aaron Rodgers

Now that the Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA championship, all Wisconsin sports fans' eyes will turn to the Packers quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported yesterday that Rodgers had turned down the opportunity to become the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

As the Packers' training camp fast approaches, it looks like the team's leader will not be reporting.

