Will Dak Prescott play tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles? 

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys take the field at AT&T Stadium tonight for a divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys come home after a two-week road trip that sent them to Florida and then California. This will be the home opener for the Cowboys and their superstar quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Is Dak Prescott playing tonight?

Yes, he is! The Louisiana-born quarterback will lead his teammates onto the field in Arlington tonight. After spending the offseason worrying about his rehabilitation from a compound fracture in his ankle and a niggling shoulder injury, Prescott has played in both Cowboys games.

Prescott is pumped to play in front of his home fans for the first time in a long time.

"I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they've given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it's pregame, whether it's in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting."

The NFC East isn't quite up to the mark this year, and both teams will be desperate to notch a divisional win over their rivals on Monday night. A divisional game against their historic rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, only raises the stakes for Prescott and the Cowboys.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Eagles go for their 1st win in Dallas since 2017 when they visit the Cowboys for Monday Night Football (8:15 ET, ESPN).



Prescott has played solidly in his first two outings this season. He dueled with Tom Brady in Week 1 before outlasting Justin Herbert in Hollywood. Prescott will take a moment to soak it all in before he switches gears and focuses on the game:

"I'll take that moment, I'll be thankful for it, but then flip the mind right back again to the Eagles' defense and what I have to do to win the game," Prescott told reporters.

Head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized how important Prescott is to the Cowboys team. The head coach is in his second year, and a dismal 2020 season has placed a lot of pressure onto his large shoulders. McCarthy spoke glowingly about Prescott in the build-up to tonight's game:

"He's the face of our football team. Just from the offensive perspective, we're different on offense when he's in charge."

Prescott is 3-1 in Monday Night games. Moreover, his primetime record is excellent. The Cowboys signal-caller is one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. When he trots out tonight, the glare will burn brightest on number four. Prescott understands the pressure, and he's ready to lead the Cowboys into battle again.

