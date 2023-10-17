Will Damar Hamlin play football this year? Exploring Bills' safety’s chances of returning to starting lineup

When Damar Hamlin sustained one of the most terrifying accidents in football history, he was nearly done with his second campaign in the league.

In January 2022, the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals in a regular season game. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter. After making the tackle, he briefly got up before abruptly falling to the ground. The Bills' safety had had a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin was in a good state when he was released from the hospital and allowed to return to home to finish his rehabilitation just a week after his injury and admission to the Cincinnati hospital.

Since then, the 25-year-old has staged one of the most incredible recoveries in NFL history. The next concern for Hamlin is how many games he will play in the future.

Hamlin was utilized in the team's special group for kick returns in Week 4's matchup against the Miami Dolphins after sitting out the first three games of this season. He didn't have a particularly noteworthy game, but his team won convincingly 48-20.

Since the incident in January that stopped his heart, Hamlin had not played in a competitive game before the one against the Dolphins.

On the depth chart for the Bills, Hamlin is included as the fourth safety. Without injuries to starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, it is anticipated that Hamlin will only play a minor part on special teams. Even when he suffered the cardiac arrest earlier in the year, Hamlin was starting against the Bengals in place of an injured Hyde.

Damar Hamlin's doctors have given him the go-ahead to continue playing, so he won't have to worry about any difficulties or issues and will be available whenever the Buffalo Bills need him.

Damar Hamlin was left emotional by an incident in Buffalo Bills' Week 6 game

After running back Damien Harris injured his neck in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants, Damar Hamlin was seen getting a little emotional.

Hamlin didn't play in the game, but he still appeared agitated as the ambulance leaving the field had his name and number on the back. Hamlin sat with his head lowered and appeared to dab his eyes to prevent tears.

The scenario reminded NFL fans of when Damar Hamlin had a heart collapse on a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this year.

Later, the Bills reported that Harris, who gave an affirmative signal as he was taken away, was transferred to the hospital for examinations and has been able to move his arms and legs since.