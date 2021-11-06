Davante Adams injury: Will Packers WR play against Chiefs in Week 9? 

Davante Adams is the Green Bay Packers' number one wide receiver and to the relief of the team's fans, he is expected to play against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.

Adams was on the COVID-19 list last week and missed the Packers' win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers need Adams to show up on Sunday if they are to beat the Chiefs. He is fourth in the NFL with 744 receiving yards and third with 14.3 yards per catch. It isn't guaranteed he will play, but the wide receiver is on the right path.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Packers WR Davante Adams has returned to the team facility. He's on track to play Sunday vs. Kansas City. #Packers WR Davante Adams has returned to the team facility. He's on track to play Sunday vs. Kansas City.

Davante Adams is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Chiefs

Davante Adams is third in the league in receptions with 52 on 73 targets. The next closest on the team in terms of targets is running Aaron Jones with 39. Packers coach Matt LaFleur stated that Adams is "in the facility." His mere presence is a welcome sight, given that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be out due to COVID.

Davante Adams is chasing some historical marks in Packers history this season, like the single-season receiving yards record. Adams is on pace to overtake Jordy Nelson's record of 1,519 yards that he set back in 2014. Adams is also on track for 118 receptions, which would surpass the franchise record (115) he set last season.

Adams: "It's good to be back" and will be playing Sunday. Davante Adams said it sucked being away from the team, which was the worst part. Didn't feel too good for a few days.Adams: "It's good to be back" and will be playing Sunday. #Packers Davante Adams said it sucked being away from the team, which was the worst part. Didn't feel too good for a few days. Adams: "It's good to be back" and will be playing Sunday. #Packers

The Packers go into the game against the Chiefs, riding a seven-game winning streak. But they will be without their starting quarterback. Second-year star Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers. Love may not be on the same page as Adams, as Rodgers does, but it will help.

Jordan Love knows that an All-Pro wide receiver in Adams will be in the lineup and will add confidence. Playing against the Chiefs is never easy. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most challenging places to play in the league. Having a full complement of talents is an absolute must. Adams' importance to this team cannot be overstated.

Adams is responsible for 39.5% of the Packers' passing yards. Tight end Robert Tonyan is second on the team with 12.6%. Expect Adams to be critical for Love and the Packers on Sunday.

