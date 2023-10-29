Will Deebo Samuel play today? 49ers WR’s status explored for Week 8

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Due to the injury, he missed Week 7's game against the Minnesota Vikings as well.

The 49ers lost both games, demonstrating how important Samuel is to the team. In both games, quarterback Brock Purdy has struggled without his star receiver. Will Samuel suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals today? Let's take a look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Deebo Samuel play in Week 8?

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

As per the latest reports, Deebo Samuel will not play this week against the Bengals. The wide receiver is dealing with a hairline fracture of his shoulder and was declared to miss at least two games.

He could make a return by Week 10, and the San Francisco 49ers would love to have him back at full capacity. The franchise has dealt with numerous injuries to star players over the past few seasons which has hampered their Super Bowl expectations, and they will not rush back one of their best players from injury.

The 49ers are on a two-game losing streak and will aim to return to winning ways against the Bengals. Brock Purdy, who suffered a concussion last week passed the concussion protocol and will be ready to play today.

Expand Tweet

Deebo Samuel stats:

As usual, Samuel has been phenomenal whenever he has been on the field for the 49ers. The dual-threat wide receiver makes everyone around him better, and during his absence, the team has visibly struggled.

In six games this season, he has recorded 20 receptions for 302 yards and has scored two touchdowns. Deebo Samuel is averaging 15.1 yards per reception and 50.3 receiving yards per game on an average of 5.3 targets per game.

While the 49ers' running game is spearheaded by Christian McCaffrey, Samuel has also been involved. He has rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries and has scored one rushing touchdown while averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry.

The Bengals have started to play well, and it will be tough for Purdy and the 49ers to come up with a win against their good defense. It will be interesting to see how Kyle Shanahan executes the game plan without Samuel for the second straight week.