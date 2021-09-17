Will DeMarcus Lawrence play again this season? Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy provides an update

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a body blow to the solar plexus on Wednesday as star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice.

DeMarcus Lawrence is one of the most experienced defenders on the Cowboys roster. His absence leaves head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with a problem.

Head coach Mike McCarthy offered an update on DeMarcus Lawrence's status at a press conference today. DeMarcus Lawrence has undergone surgery, and they expect him to miss nearly two months. It's a significant loss for the Cowboys, and they must adapt.

McCarthy offers an update on DeMarcus Lawrence and injury-hit Cowboys

Todd Archer @toddarcher DeMarcus Lawrence had surgery on his broken foot Thursday, according to Mike McCarthy. Lawrence will miss 6-8 weeks but McCarthy said he believes Lawrence will return this season.

Mike McCarthy also offered his opinion on how the Cowboys adapt to experiencing so many player availability problems. The veteran former Packers head coach knows the game inside out. He will stress how important it is for the following players to step up.

As it pertains to DeMarcus Lawrence, it is a crushing blow for a top-level pass rusher player. Injuries and other problems away from the field have sometimes plagued his Cowboys career. However, there is no doubt about the level of talent DeMarcus Lawrence exudes when he is on the field.

Mike McCarthy is not worried about a here-we-go-again thought after losing four players since Week 1. "We're dialed in," he said. "... This is our heavy lifting day. I though the meetings went well. I thought for a Wednesday, the work yesterday was solid. We're into the plan."

Now the Cowboys must find a way to replace DeMarcus Lawrence. It won't be easy. DeMarcus Lawrence has notched over 200 pressures since entering the NFL. That is a significant amount, and he was the X-factor on the Cowboys' defensive line.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Losing DeMarcus Lawrence could cause the Cowboys problems if sophomore QB sensation Justin Herbert plays well.

The Chargers spent a large portion of their offseason working to beef up the offensive line. DeMarcus Lawrence's injury is a dagger for the Cowboys.

McCarthy is hopeful that DeMarcus Lawrence will play again this season. The concern is that this is the second time that DeMarcus Lawrence has suffered this injury. He broke his foot during training camp in his rookie year.

DeMarcus Lawrence @TankLawrence Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿 Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿

Two months is a big stretch of the season to miss. The Cowboys can't worry about that for now. Mike McCarthy and his team played well in Week 1. If they can carry the momentum and confidence into Week 2, the Cowboys have a shot at getting the win.

It won't be easy. Injuries and COVID-19 are already stretching the Cowboys to the limit regarding roster depth.

