Will DirecTV carry NFL Sunday Ticket? Everything you need to know ahead of 2023 season

Yes. DirecTV will carry NFL Sunday Ticket, and the fan favorite will return in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

DirecTV has struck a multiyear deal to continue broadcasting the National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" package to commercial establishments, including bars and restaurants.

The deal kicks in for the 2023 season and allows the programming distributor to use its satellite TV installations network to connect sports bars, casinos, restaurants, and hotels throughout the U.S. with "Sunday Ticket."

DirecTV has been the sole provider of "Sunday Ticket," the NFL's out-of-market Sunday afternoon package of games, since 1994 and bars and restaurants, such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters, rely on "Sunday Ticket" to bring in big crowds on Sundays during the NFL season.

In December, the NFL signed a seven-year deal with Google's YouTube TV for the residential "Sunday Ticket" broadcast rights. The agreement begins at the start of the 2023-24 season.

YouTube TV paid $2 billion annually to win the residential rights for "Sunday Ticket," a price Direct was unwilling to pay.

Direct also has the right to broadcast NFL's "Thursday Night Football" commercially—those games air on Amazon Prime Video for households.

How much is Sunday Ticket on DirecTV?

Sunday Ticket, an iconic player in the NFL broadcasting game, will cost subscribers $249 or $349 per season. It caters to NFL fans looking for a full menu of simultaneous games instead of the two or three regionally targeted ones offered on Sunday afternoons by CBS and Fox.

Recently, Direct, which held the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket for nearly three decades, until YouTube took over the package, has struck a deal to continue distributing it to bars, restaurants, and other commercial businesses.

Hence, owners of DirectTV do not have to scramble for an alternative ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Even though they might want to consider getting a YouTube TV subscription if they're going to enjoy the complete NFL package moving forward.

What has DirecTV said about the new deal with the NFL?

Mike Wittrock, DirecTV's chief sales and service officer, stated:

"DirecTV for Business delivers a market-leading, consistent, and reliable sports viewing experience to fans in more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across the United States. It remains to be seen how successful the new arrangement between NFL and the programming distributor is, but as always, we will be here to give you the scoop! We are thrilled to partner with EverPass and continue coverage of NFL Sunday Ticket."

