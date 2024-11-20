Los Angeles Chargers TE Will Dissly is having an excellent 2024 campaign.

Under coach John Harbaugh, the former Seattle Seahawks tight end is part of a Los Angeles offense that has caught fire over the past few weeks. Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Dissly are all benefactors to this uptick which has the Chargers in the thick of the playoff picture.

Is Dissly worth picking up from the waiver wire for fantasy managers with many teams on bye in Week 12?

Will Dissly Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook

Will Dissly Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook - Source: Imagn

Entering Week 12 in fantasy football, Dissly is TE19 in PPR scoring, ahead of the likes of Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert and Evan Engram.

Dissly has caught 37 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown, which he scored in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, Dissly had a 16.7% target share to go along with 80 receiving yards and a TD. He ended the week as TE7 in PPR, amassing 18.0 points.

Dissly's uptick in production coincides with the Chargers offense moving towards a pass-heavy approach. During the first four weeks of the season, Herbert attempted less than 30 passes, a number which he has topped four times since.

Dissly was targeted eight times in Week 11, so he appears to have Herbert's trust. Through just 10 games, he's surpassed his previous numbers in both yards and receptions.

Dissly is a must-add tight end ahead of Week 12 in fantasy football, especially if your usual starter is on a bye. Dissly and the Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens on MNF, who've allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Their secondary as a whole has struggled in 2024, so Dissly is a solid streaming fantasy football option this week.

