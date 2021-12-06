Will Eagles QB Gardner Minshew start vs. New York Jets?

Many may not know the name Gardner Minshew as he has had a rather pedestrian NFL career up to this point. Despite a brief run as the starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minshew has not had much talk surrounding his name.

Minshew is currently the backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts is a promising young quarterback out of the University of Alabama.

In Week 12, Hurts suffered an injury to his ankle in a loss to the New York Giants. Will Hurts be able to suit up against the New York Jets today?

Kevin @KevinFromDuval Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon are both starting tomorrow, just as the Lord intended. Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon are both starting tomorrow, just as the Lord intended. https://t.co/Je4YzcFaSS

Jalen Hurts sits out with injury

Jalen Hurts has officially been ruled out of today's game against the New York Jets. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will get his first start of the season against the Jets.

Despite having a rather rough season, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a defensive background, as he was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020.

With Saleh's defensive prowess and Minshew's first start as a member of the Eagles, this has the potential to be a disaster for the Eagles.

Can Gardner Minshew lead the Eagles to a win in the absence of Jalen Hurts?

The injury to Hurts could not have come at a worse time as the Eagles are not yet out of the playoff hunt for the NFC. Despite a bad loss in Week 12 to the New York Giants, it appeared as if Hurts was finally beginning to gel with the gameplan of Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni.

With Gardner Minshew starting, they have a quarterback who is accustomed to adversity (he did play with the Jags, after all).

Although Minshew does not have the athleticism and dynamic playmaking ability of Jalen Hurts, he can hurt teams with his scrambling ability.

For Minshew and the Eagles to remain in contention without Hurts for a spot in the playoffs, the team will need to lean heavily upon their running game and their star tight end, Dallas Goedert.

Last week against the Giants, Goedert had a doughnut on the stat sheet as he was targeted only three times for one reception and zero yards.

With Hurts out, it would be imperative for Gardner Minshew and the Eagles to make better use of the young tight end and get the quarterback out of the pocket to keep drives alive.

