Kansas City Chiefs preview: Will Frank Clark play in Week 1?

Frank Clark is one of the most valuable starters on the Kansas City Chiefs. He and Chris Jones make up a significant portion of the Chiefs' pass rush. In two seasons with the Chiefs, Clark has totaled 14 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance in both seasons.

But in March, Clark was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol. During the stop, police found two loaded guns in his bag. Clark faces a felony charge of possession of an assault weapon. The NFL did not issue a statement or place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The legal situation surrounding Frank Clark begs the question of whether he'll play in Week 1 or not.

Can confirm LA County District Attorney's office today charged Chiefs DE Frank Clark on one felony count of possession of an assault weapon.



Per the DA spokesperson, the current charge is for the March incident, as @SamMcDowell11 previously reported, and NOT the June incident. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 9, 2021

Will Frank Clark play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1?

Clark's court date is October 18

Clark was never placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Meaning it's up to the team to decide whether Clark should play or not. Clark's court date for his arrest isn't until October 18. Therefore, Clark can be with the team until then if the team allows. The Chiefs allowed Clark to practice and work with them this offseason.

if convicted of the charges, Clark could face up to three years in prison. Frank Clark claimed the weapon belonged to a member of his security team. Ultimately, we have to wait and see how these legal decisions play out. Until then, Clark has tried to get back to football.

Clark has practiced with the team throughout the offseason

Frank Clark has been with the team since training camps began this summer. However, Clark suffered a hamstring injury on August 17. He was held out of pre-season as a result. Clark has since slowly begun working his way back. The injury happened with enough time before the season started that Clark should be good to go from a health standpoint in week one.

#Chiefs head coach noted LB Willie Gay Jr. hurt his toe in the game against the Vikings and did not practice. C Austin Blythe did not practice, as to be expected.



DE Frank Clark did a little and continues to work his way back. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 31, 2021

The Chiefs defensive line is thin without Clark

The Chiefs will hope for the best when it comes to Frank Clark. Jones is an underrated defensive player of the year candidate. But he needs help, and Clark is their best pass rusher outside of Jones. Derrick Nnadi and Jarran Reed are solid defensive linemen but don't scare opposing offenses.

If Clark gets prison time, Jones will receive a lot of double-teams. Their depth will take a hit as Alex Okafor is the only proven backup they have. Luckily for the Chiefs, Clark is looking likely to play in Week 1. No news has been announced since July. If Roger Goodell was going to step in, he would've done so by now.

The Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. The Browns' offensive line is their biggest strength. So having Frank Clark in Week 1 is critical for the Chiefs.

