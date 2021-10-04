Will Fuller injury: What happened to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver?

The Miami Dolphins had high hopes when they signed Will Fuller in free agency. Fuller was one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Houston Texans. Fuller, alongside DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle, form a formidable wide receiver core.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Will Fuller suffered a hand injury early in the first half in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins are already short-handed without Tua Tagovailoa.

Fuller's injury will put more pressure on Parker and Waddle to produce.

Will Fuller's injury happened in the first half against the Colts.

Fuller's injury happened in the first half against the Colts. He was initially labeled questionable to return while being evaluated in the locker room. In the third quarter, the Dolphins' Twitter page ruled him out.

Fuller was only playing in his second game as a member of the Dolphins. In Week 1, he finished his PED suspension that carried over from 2020 to 2021.

At the time of the injury, Fuller had just one catch for six yards. The Dolphins had scored only three points at that time. In Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller had three catches for 20 yards.

He was targeted six times by Jacoby Brissett, who's playing in place of Tagovaiola.

Fuller is still working on chemistry with his teammates.The 27-year-old speedster was one of the best deep threats in the NFL with the Texans. The Dolphins rank 29th in the NFL in passing yards per game at 175.7.

Fuller was supposed to help them get more plays downfield, but that might have to wait for the time being.

What are the ramifications of Will Fuller's injury going forward?

It's currently unknown how long Fuller will be out of action. Fuller is young but has had an extensive injury history. In his five seasons in the league, Fuller has missed 27 games. He's had mostly lower-body injuries but has never injured his hand.

The Dolphins will hope Fuller's injury is short-term. Depending on the specifics of the injury, it could be. The Dolphins face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. The Buccaneers' pass defense gave up the most passing yards per game in the league before Week 4.

But the Buccaneers' offense is as lethal as it was last season. The Dolphins will need Fuller to be able to keep up with the points the Buccaneers may score.

