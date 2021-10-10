Is George Kittle playing tonight against the Cardinals?

Tonight, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have a golden chance to make some noise in their NFC West divisional clash vs. the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been the toast of the NFL town as the last remaining unbeaten team in a league that has seen powerhouse teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams all fall at least once this season.

The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning that Trey Lance, the overall third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is slated to make his first start in the NFL.

Could it also be possible that the 49ers will be without their All-Pro tight end in Kittle? He recently suffered an injury to his calf and there has been much speculation as to whether or not he will be able to suit up against quarterback Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals.

Is George Kittle playing vs. the Cardinals tonight?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers placed TE George Kittle, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Arizona, on injured reserve, sidelining him three games. Team believes he then should be ready to return. 49ers placed TE George Kittle, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Arizona, on injured reserve, sidelining him three games. Team believes he then should be ready to return.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have placed Kittle on injured reserve, which means that he will indeed miss tonight's important divisional game vs. the Cardinals.

Since Kittle is being placed on injured reserve, this means that he will be out for at least a minimum of three weeks.

Without the services of arguably the best tight end in the league, how will the San Francisco 49ers go about the business of trying to give the Cardinals their first loss of the season?

The 49ers must rely on a team effort

The 49ers may have a tall task ahead of them in trying to defeat the Cardinals, with the rookie getting his first start in the NFL and George Kittle being out tonight. With early-season NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray playing at a ridiculously high level, points will be at a premium in order for the 49ers to win.

Let's not forget that the Cardinals also have wide receiver De'Andre Hopkins, who is also arguably the best receiver in the game today. This season, Hopkins already has 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

In order for the 49ers to be victorious in this matchup, they must depend on the creativity of head coach Kyle Shanahan and his keen ability to draw up plays that can gain positive yards in chunks.

By allowing Trey Lance to display his great scrambling ability while incorporating wide receiver Deebo Samuel often, the 49ers can hope to score enough to earn Lance's first win as a starter and give the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

