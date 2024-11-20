Will George Pickens play this week? Latest on Steelers WR before TNF Week 12 clash vs. Browns

George Pickens has become the Pittsburgh Steelers offense’s undisputed no. 1 wide receiver, with no other competition. He had another strong performance in Week 11’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens, hauling eight receptions on 12 targets for 89 yards.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) meet the Cleveland Browns (2-8) on Thursday Night Football, Pickens will have another excellent chance to shine against a defense that has had trouble stopping impact receivers this season.

Exploring George Pickens’ availability status for Week 12

George Pickens is expected to suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) against the Cleveland Browns (2-8) on Thursday. He hasn’t been included on the Steelers’s injury report this week and sustained no injury when he played against the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) on Saturday.

Since Russell Wilson became Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback, Pickens’ performance has improved significantly. Wilson became the starter in Week 7, and for the first time in Pickens’s career, he has accumulated more than 60 yards in four consecutive games since then.

George Pickens has accumulated 22 receptions for 365 yards and two scores over the past four weeks, forging a good bond with Wilson.

Pickens has risen into the league’s top five receiving yards leaders this season after his effort against the Ravens in Week 11. He is now fourth in the NFL with 728 yards, behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Ceedee Lamb.

In Week 12, George Pickens will try to maintain the momentum against the Cleveland Browns, a team he has performed well against in the past. He caught eight passes for 165 yards and a touchdown against them last season, surpassing his 2022 rookie season total of six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in the two games he played against Cleveland.

Since he is in a far better position in the team’s offense than in his previous two seasons, the third-year receiver will try to improve on those stats on Thursday night.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday night?

The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in a game between two teams with contrasting seasons.

The Browns are still at the bottom of the division with a 2-8 record, while the Steelers are 8-2 and lead the AFC North standings.

All eyes will now be on Thursday’s game at Huntington Bank Field to see if the Steelers can inch closer to the top spot in the AFC.

Below are all the details you need to watch Week 12’s Thursday Night Football action:

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

