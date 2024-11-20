Cleveland Browns injury report: Latest on Myles Garrett, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Moore and more for Week 12

The Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. The Browns have had a disappointing season under Kevin Stefanski and go into the game with a 2-8 record. The franchise has dealt with numerous setbacks this season and will look to improve its fortunes at the end of the season.

Ahead of Cleveland's Week 12 showdown, let's take a look at a host of players that appear on the injury report.

Cleveland Browns' injury report

Myles Garrett's injury update

According to Pro Football Talk, Myles Garrett did not participate in Tuesday's practice session due to an injury. The perennial Pro Bowler is dealing with a hip injury and hasn't trained this week.

Garrett spoke to the media on Tuesday, which could be seen as a positive sign for the Cleveland Browns. However, he'll need to feature in today's practice to give him an outside chance of playing against the in-form Steelers.

Geoff Swaim's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Geoff Swaim will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. The tight end has a concussion and has entered the league's concussion protocol.

According to the report, Swaim likely suffered the injury during the Cleveland Browns' blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. Swaim must now clear the NFL's five-step protocol before he can return to the field.

Elijah Moore's injury update

According to CBS Sports, Elijah Moore participated only partially in Thursday's practice session. The veteran wide receiver is dealing with a shoulder injury and has now logged in consecutive limited sessions in the lead-up to the Steelers' game.

Moore has seen an uptick in productivity since Deshaun Watson got ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. It's expected that the shoulder issue won't keep him out of Thursday's game against the Steelers.

David Njoku's injury update

According to CBS Sports, David Njoku participated only partially in Wednesday's practice. The starting tight end is dealing with a knee issue in the lead-up to Thursday Night Football.

Njoku will likely feature in Thursday's game against the Steelers, barring any unfortunate occurrences in Wednesday's session. The veteran tight end is one of Jameis Winston's favorite targets alongside WR1 Jerry Jeudy.

