Will Saquon Barkley play in Week 6 against the Rams? 

Saquon Barkley is out of the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Last week, the New York Giants superstar picked up an injury against the Cowboys, and the Giants have ruled him out of Sunday's matchup.

It is a significant hammer blow for the Giants and Barkley. After losing two consecutive years due to injury, this is the last thing Barkley needs. Barkley is out with a low ankle sprain and could spend a decent amount of time on the shelf. One thing is for sure, and the Giants will miss him against the Rams.

Dan Salomone @Dan_Salomone QB Daniel Jones practiced fully today.Statuses for Giants vs. Rams:OUT:

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

LB Justin Hillard (Achilles/IR)QUESTIONABLE:

OL Ben Bredeson (hand)

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)

OL Andrew Thomas (foot)

Could the Giants star RB Barkley miss more time?

The Giants haven't set a timeframe for Barkley's return. After suffering so many injuries, the Giants will play it safe with Barkley. The electrifying running back isn't letting the setback knock his confidence:

"I'll be honest, it's frustrating," Barkley said. "It doesn't make sense why it's happening. But I can't keep that mindset. You can't get anywhere with it. Everything happens for a reason."

Furthermore, Barkley is not looking to rush back. He is staying in the moment regarding his recovery:

"I don't plan to put any expectations on the day, the game, the comeback. I'm just going to listen to my body, listen to the trainers, take it day by day."

The Giants will go into the game against the Rams without their best offensive player. It might turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The Rams are one of the strongest, toughest run-defenses in the NFL. A banged-up Barkley playing against that defense could've exacerbated a lingering injury.

The former NFL Rookie of the Year is aiming to regain the form of 2018 after several challenging years. It is another setback for him and his ailing team. The Giants have one win on the ledger, and it doesn't get any easier as they host the Rams.

Barkley must focus on his recovery and come back ready for the rough and tumble of NFL games. Somehow, the Giants need to engineer a running game without Barkley. Daniel Jones is nursing an injury, and the Giants must protect him if they are to win.

Losing Barkley might just be the one injury that finishes the Giants' season off for good.

