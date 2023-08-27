Will Grier landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target unsettled Cowboys QB

With Trey Lance coming in to the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback most at risk is Will Grier. Most of the talk has been about threats to Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. But both of them are more or less certain to keep their roster spots. If anyone loses his place, it is Will Grier.

Faced with that situation, he took to the field in the Cowboys' preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 29 of his 35 passes for an 82.9 percent completion rate. He had 305 passing yards and two touchdowns and finished with a 122.0 passer rating.

If he is indeed cut by the Cowboys in the coming days, he made sure that he will not lack for suitors. Here are some of the top teams that go for Will Grier.

Will Grier's potential landing spots if the Cowboys cut him

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson has been named as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts but being in rookie quarterback in a losing team from the previous season is never easy. Their backups are Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger, none of whom scream confidence.

In such a situation, getting someone like Will Grier is not the worst idea. It can allow them have some more depth in their quarterback room. Of course, Gardner Minshew will still likely remain the backup quarterback even in that case but he could fight it out with Sam Ehlinger. Even though the latter has more game experience in the NFL, his yards per game is 81.9 compared to 114.0 for Grier.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are another team that are going into this season with an unproven quarterback room. It is a far throw from the time when Matt Ryan played with them and they did not have to worry about that position.

Desmond Ridder is expected to start for the Falcons, but he is yet unproven at this level. If he cannot rise up to the occasion in a weak NFC South, with someone like Bijan Robinson in the backfield, questions about his position will start flying. Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside are the next in line, neither of whom has been an authentic starter in the NFL. Heinicke, though, has extensive experience with the Washington Commanders.

Will Grier can easily be the third choice quarterback here as well. Compared to Woodside, he has more passing experience and he has shown his capability in the preseason. Having someone like him to provide competition might not be the worst idea.

#3 - Washington Commanders

Talking about quarterback competition, Washington Commanders are still in a flux. The new owners will be looking to make a statement this season but that could turn out to be exceedingly difficult. They are in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, with the latter making it all the way to the Super Bowl. All of them made it to the playoffs last season and all of them seem to have improved in the offseason.

Ron Rivera was clear last season where he thought the problem lay: quarterback. To that effect, they got rid of Carson Wentz to start afresh. He had said that Sam Howell will be the starter going into this season but there is a competition brewing between him and Jacoby Brissett, whom they acquired from the Cleveland Browns. Behind them is Jake Fromm.

Jacoby Brissett has experience in the NFL but the other quarterbacks, including presumably the starter, have lesser total yards in the NFL compared to Will Grier. If he is indeed cut by the Cowboys, what better way to torment them by going instead to their divisional rivals. He has a legitimate chance of fighting for the backup quarterback spot here more than anywhere else.

