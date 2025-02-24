Will Howard scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Ohio State QB

Will Howard was a dominator in the 2024 college football season. 309 completions for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, the national title and Offensive MVP of that game - it was a dream season that only a few quarterbacks can attain even if they get the Heisman.

Ad

But as Stetson Bennett can attest, not even that can save a college prospect from being snubbed once the NFL draft comes calling.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Howard's scouting profile

Howard is large for a quarterback - 6'4", 235 lbs. which gives him an amazingly large and high field of vision that allowed him to find his receivers, especially Emeka Egbuka, just about anywhere. And that attribute defenitely helped him in his collegiate farewell, as he set career-highs in every relevant passing stat.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While not exactly a dual-threat quarterback by the widest of definitions, he is capable of rushing - he had nine touchdowns on the ground in 2023, then had a career-high 105 carries in 2024.

His winning mentality, however, is his biggest trait, regardless whether his team is leading or trailing by a sizable margin. With that being said, which teams should want him?

3 best landing spots for Ohio State QB Will Howard in 2025 NFL Draft

3) Seattle Seahawks

Ad

Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Geno Smith is entering the last year of his current contract. With the underwhelming Sam Howell the next-best man up, John Schneider needs to future-proof his team's quarterback situation to keep it in contention.

Ad

Good thing for him, Will Howard likes to win. And he will have some fantastic weapons to work with - Jaxon Smith-Njogba, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant.

2) Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans reportedly need a quarterback to replace the highly disappointing Will Levis. However, they also have needs at other positions, like edge rusher and wide receiver (after all, AJ Brown's ghost still haunts them to this day).

Ad

That being said, there is a decent chance that they trade out of No. 1 and wait until Round 2 to grab a quarterback who can challenge their incumbent starter.

1) Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

Now this is an absolutely insane idea, as the Minnesota Vikings already have two starter-caliber quarterbacks. But looking deeper, there is at least some sense to this, especially if Sam Darnold leaves in free agency.

Ad

JJ McCarthy is coming off a devastating knee injury that ended his season prematurely and may have robbed him of his athleticism and on-field awareness. Daniel Jones is not that far removed from his own knee injury and, judging by how he fared in his last few games as a New York Giant, is as close to being cut as (if not moreso) he is to remaining on the roster.

Hence, Howard. If neither of them works out in the long term, he could slot in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations