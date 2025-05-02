  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Will Howard vs. Shedeur Sanders: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 draft

Will Howard vs. Shedeur Sanders: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 draft

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 02, 2025 18:47 GMT
Will Howard x. Shedeur Sanders Collage
Will Howard x. Shedeur Sanders Collage (image credits: instagram/shedeursanders, ohiostatefb)

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, plummeted from potential first-round status to a fifth-round selection. Meanwhile, Will Howard is the former Kansas State quarterback who led Ohio State to a national championship last season. He was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

Sanders fell to the Cleveland Browns No. 144, while Howard went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 185 — both lower than many analysts projected in January.

Sanders enters a crowded but unsettled quarterback room in Cleveland featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and injured starter Deshaun Watson. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

Meanwhile, the Steelers specifically targeted Howard over Sanders, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think probably Howard," Fittipaldo said on Thursday, via 93.7 The Fan. "I think they thought Shedeur was a good kid. They weren't convinced he was ever going to be a starting-level player for them."

Shedeur Sanders vs. Will Howard: College stats

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

After record-setting performances at Colorado and Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders entered the draft with a lot of hype. His collegiate career showed impressive passing efficiency, completing 70.1% of his passes for 14,327 yards with 134 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions across 50 games.

Ad






































































Year





Team





Games













Passing

































Rushing

























GP





GS





Record





Comp





Att





Pct





Yards





Avg





TD





Int





Rate





Att





Yards





Avg





TD





2021





Jackson State





13





13





11−2





272





413





65.9





3,231





7.8





30





8





151.7





103





−17





−0.2





3





2022





Jackson State





13





13





12−1





341





483





70.6





3,732





7.7





40





6





160.4





85





173





2.0





6





2023





Colorado





11





11





4−7





298





430





69.3





3,230





7.5





27





3





151.7





111





−77





−0.7





4





2024





Colorado





13





13





9−4





353





477





74.0





4,134





8.7





37





10





168.2





100





−50





−0.5





4





Career









50





50





36−14





1,263





1,803





70.1





14,327





7.9





134





27





158.4





399





29





0.1





17



Ad

Howard took a less direct path to NFL consideration. His stats tell the story of steady growth rather than immediate stardom. After three inconsistent seasons at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 campaign, where he thrived by completing 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns.



Year





Team





GP





GS





Record





Comp





Att





Pct





Yards





Avg





TD





Int





Rate





Rush Att





Rush Yards





Rush Avg





Rush TD





2020





Kansas State Wildcats





9





7





2−5





90





168





53.6





1,178





7.0





8





10





116.3





78





364





4.7





3





2021





Kansas State Wildcats





6





3





1−2





30





55





54.5





332





6.0





1





1





107.6





32





184





5.8





4





2022





Kansas State Wildcats





7





5





4−1





119





199





59.8





1,633





8.2





15





4





149.6





35





22





0.6





3





2023





Kansas State Wildcats





12





12





8−4





219





357





61.3





2,643





7.4





24





10





140.1





81





351





4.3





9





2024





Ohio State Buckeyes





16





16





14−2





309





423





73.0





4,010





9.5





35





10





175.3





105





226





2.2





7



Ad

Shedeur Sanders vs. Will Howard: NFL salaries

According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders' fifth-round selection projects to a four-year, $4,646,533 rookie contract with the Browns.

Howard's sixth-round position nets him approximately $4.45 million over four years with the Steelers based on the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications