Will Howard vs. Shedeur Sanders: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, plummeted from potential first-round status to a fifth-round selection. Meanwhile, Will Howard is the former Kansas State quarterback who led Ohio State to a national championship last season. He was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sanders fell to the Cleveland Browns No. 144, while Howard went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 185 — both lower than many analysts projected in January.

Sanders enters a crowded but unsettled quarterback room in Cleveland featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and injured starter Deshaun Watson. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job.

Meanwhile, the Steelers specifically targeted Howard over Sanders, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo.

"I think probably Howard," Fittipaldo said on Thursday, via 93.7 The Fan. "I think they thought Shedeur was a good kid. They weren't convinced he was ever going to be a starting-level player for them."

Shedeur Sanders vs. Will Howard: College stats

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

After record-setting performances at Colorado and Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders entered the draft with a lot of hype. His collegiate career showed impressive passing efficiency, completing 70.1% of his passes for 14,327 yards with 134 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions across 50 games.

Ad













































































































































Year







Team







Games























Passing































































Rushing















































GP







GS







Record







Comp







Att







Pct







Yards







Avg







TD







Int







Rate







Att







Yards







Avg







TD







2021







Jackson State







13







13







11−2







272







413







65.9







3,231







7.8







30







8







151.7







103







−17







−0.2







3







2022







Jackson State







13







13







12−1







341







483







70.6







3,732







7.7







40







6







160.4







85







173







2.0







6







2023







Colorado







11







11







4−7







298







430







69.3







3,230







7.5







27







3







151.7







111







−77







−0.7







4







2024







Colorado







13







13







9−4







353







477







74.0







4,134







8.7







37







10







168.2







100







−50







−0.5







4







Career















50







50







36−14







1,263







1,803







70.1







14,327







7.9







134







27







158.4







399







29







0.1







17





Howard took a less direct path to NFL consideration. His stats tell the story of steady growth rather than immediate stardom. After three inconsistent seasons at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State for the 2024 campaign, where he thrived by completing 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns.





Year







Team







GP







GS







Record







Comp







Att







Pct







Yards







Avg







TD







Int







Rate







Rush Att







Rush Yards







Rush Avg







Rush TD







2020







Kansas State Wildcats







9







7







2−5







90







168







53.6







1,178







7.0







8







10







116.3







78







364







4.7







3







2021







Kansas State Wildcats







6







3







1−2







30







55







54.5







332







6.0







1







1







107.6







32







184







5.8







4







2022







Kansas State Wildcats







7







5







4−1







119







199







59.8







1,633







8.2







15







4







149.6







35







22







0.6







3







2023







Kansas State Wildcats







12







12







8−4







219







357







61.3







2,643







7.4







24







10







140.1







81







351







4.3







9







2024







Ohio State Buckeyes







16







16







14−2







309







423







73.0







4,010







9.5







35







10







175.3







105







226







2.2







7





Shedeur Sanders vs. Will Howard: NFL salaries

According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders' fifth-round selection projects to a four-year, $4,646,533 rookie contract with the Browns.

Howard's sixth-round position nets him approximately $4.45 million over four years with the Steelers based on the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

