Will Ja'Marr Chase play tonight against the Jaguars?

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on Thursday. With two of the league's most talked about quarterbacks, the Bengals' 2020 first overall draft pick Joe Burrow and the Jaguars' 2021 first pick Trevor Lawrence, facing each other for the first time in the NFL.

Will Ja'Marr Chase play in Week 4 against the Jaguars?

The Cincinnati Bengals have started the 2021 NFL season brilliantly, due in part to the young team that surrounds Joe Burrow, especially his new teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Ja'Marr Chase will not only get the start on Thursday night but should continue to see an increase in reps as Tee Higgins will miss a second consecutive game.

Ja'Marr Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, impressing in the first month of his NFL career. In three games, Ja'Marr Chase has 11 receptions on 16 targets for 220 receiving yards and four touchdowns, picking up where he and Burrow left off while playing at LSU.

Ja'Marr Chase's success has come as quite a surprise. Chase had a significant number of dropped passes in the preseason and his claim at the time was the size and design of the football. Once quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to return full-time from fully rehabbing his knee, though, Chase found his groove in the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

His inconsistencies during the summer could also be attributed to just knocking some of the rust off, having been off the field since the National Championship in January 2020. Ja'Marr Chase opted out after the 2019 college football season to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

In his second and final season at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals had an impressive 24-10 win over AFC North divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Ja'Marr Chase, along with Tyler Boyd, have received the most targets and receptions for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, most specifically the past two weeks with the absence of Higgins.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals shouldn't have any problems getting the ball down field. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase could likely connect once again in the end zone.

