Will Jadeveon Clowney play in Week 9 against the Bengals?

The Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney in hopes that he and Myles Garrett would terrorize the league. To their credit, Clowney and Garrett have been as good as advertised as a unit. The 2014 first overall pick has been disruptive in both the pass rush and run game.

Going into Week 9, the Browns have another critical rivalry game in the AFC North. Last week it was the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, it's the Cincinnati Bengals. Clowney has been banged up and playing through the pain.

Will he be able to do so against the Bengals in what feels like a must-win game for Cleveland?

Jadeveon Clowney is officially questionable to play against the Bengals

The Browns have Clowney listed as questionable ahead of Week 9's game. Clowney isn't just dealing with one injury, as he has soreness in his knee, ankle, and hip.

Because of these numerous injuries, Clowney didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. But on Friday, he rejoined the team and practiced in a limited capacity. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods told the media that he expects Clowney to play Sunday.

The Browns' defense looked much different when Clowney wasn't in the lineup. The only game we saw that scenario unfold was Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Garrett recorded a sack, but the Chargers scored 47 points and totaled 493 total yards of offense.

Clowney's presence doesn't allow the offensive line to double team Garrett. If they do, they risk Clowney bursting through protection to scramble the play. Clowney's impact in the run game isn't appreciated enough. He's shown the speed, instincts, and power needed to shut down running backs all season long.

The Bengals' offensive line is one of the most inconsistent in the league. At times they look improved from last year, but at times they've crumbled under pressure and have allowed Burrow to take massive hits. Clowney could feast against an offensive line that's allowed 20 sacks through eight games.

The tandem of Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett has been an unstoppable force

Jadeveon Clowney has lived up to and exceeded expectations with the Browns. His dominance may not translate into eye-popping box score numbers. But his pressures have been valuable and give the Browns' defense an identity to hang their hat on.

Garrett has benefited from Clowney taking blocks away from him. He's also benefited from competing with an athlete like Clowney every day in practice.

Garrett is having the defensive player of the year season fans expected of him. He has 10.5 sacks at the halfway point in the schedule.

The Browns' record isn't where they had hoped it would be coming into the season. But the tandem of Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney have done their best to keep the Browns in the playoff mix. The Browns will need both players at their best to beat a spirited Bengals team looking to avenge a bad loss to the New York Jets.

