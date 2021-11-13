Will James Robinson play in Week 10 against the Colts? Latest update on Jaguars RB’s status

James Robinson has quietly been having another superb season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second-year pro is averaging 5.5 yards per rushing attempt through seven games. He only has 88 carries, but is 12th among running backs in rushing yardage.

Robinson has been a bright spot in a season where the Jaguars haven't had a lot of them. But in Week 8, Robinson suffered a heel injury that caused him to exit the game after just four carries.

In Week 9, Robinson sat out of action as the Jaguars upset the dominant Buffalo Bills. Ahead of Week 10 against their division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, will the Jaguars have their star running back's services?

James Robinson is questionable to play vs. Colts

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spoke to the media on Friday. It was then that Meyer announced James Robinson is questionable to play because of his heel injury. But Meyer also said he has a good chance of playing, which is a great sign for the Jaguars.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable with a good chance to play. He declares QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), LT Cam Robinson (back), and LB Myles Jack (knee) good to go.

Robinson was a touchdown scoring machine in weeks three through six. In those four games, he scored five times on the ground. The Jaguars' offense has struggled to score points all year, averaging the second-fewest points per game in the NFL.

His ability to get into the end zone is what makes Robinson an indispensable player on their offense, especially since the number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence has been inconsistent, throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In addition to being a red-zone weapon, Robinson has shown off big-play ability with four rushes over 20 yards. By all accounts, James Robinson is breaking out and is on pace to crush his statistics from last season.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most rushes of 20+ yards this season:



Nick Chubb - 8

Jonathan Taylor - 7

Javonte Williams - 5

Elijah Mitchell - 5

Lamar Jackson - 5

Damien Harris - 5

Most rushes of 20+ yards this season:

Nick Chubb - 8
Jonathan Taylor - 7
Javonte Williams - 5
Elijah Mitchell - 5
Lamar Jackson - 5
Damien Harris - 5
James Robinson - 4

The Jaguars will look to play spoiler against the Colts

The Colts will be a tough matchup for the Jaguars. The Colts are 4-5, but they are always formidable opponents when they play the Jaguars. The Colts lead the all-time head-to-head series 25 to 15.

Carson Wentz has sneakily had a good, bounce-back season under Frank Reich. If you subtract his meltdown against the Tennessee Titans that resulted in two picks, his touchdown to interception ratio would be 17 to one.

Jonathan Taylor is a star in the making at running back, and the Colts rank second in the NFL in turnover margins per game.

The Jaguars might not be in the mix for a playoff spot right now. But if the last week of football has taught us anything, it's that no result is guaranteed. No matter how far apart the two teams' records are, there is always a chance.

The Jaguars hope to continue the trend with James Robinson back in the lineup.

Edited by Windy Goodloe