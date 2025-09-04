  • home icon
Will Jaydon Blue play week 1? Exploring Cowboys RB's status for TNF clash vs Eagles

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 04, 2025 16:48 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Will Jaydon Blue play week 1? Exploring Cowboys RB's status for TNF clash vs Eagles (Credits: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys selected Jaydon Blue with the No. 149 pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is now set to enter his first season in the league. Blue enjoyed a good final year in college at Texas in 2024, rushing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 368 receiving yards and six more receiving touchdowns.

The dynamic Blue's potential to bring value to the Cowboys' running offense has fans thrilled, but there are also concerns about the rookie's availability for Week 1. This is because of the ankle injury he suffered in the team’s final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Will Jaydon Blue play on Thursday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles?

The ankle injury Jaydon Blue suffered early in the final preseason game last month kept him out for the rest of that game. However, he reassured fans it was not a major issue after the game.

"I don’t think it’s nothing serious. I’ve had ankle rolls plenty of times, but I feel good right now," Blue said.
The injury was indeed, not a serious one as the 21-year-old running back participated in Dallas' practice this week. He was not even listed on the injury reports the team released this week for their Thursday night season opener, meaning he's not at risk of missing out.

While Jaydon Blue is fit to play, it's highly unlikely that he will have enough opportunities in the first game, especially since they are facing the Eagles' strong run defense. That said, he will likely provide a different kind of threat to the Cowboys offense than either Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders, the veterans the team brought in via free agency. He should still make a big contribution in the future, but he isn't expected to start at any stage.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles regular-season opener?

The Dallas Cowboys, who finished 7-10 and missed the postseason for the first time in four years last season, are aiming to improve this year. However, they couldn't have asked for a more challenging start to the 2025 campaign. They are scheduled to square off against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday in the first game of the 2025 regular season.

The Eagles seek to get started on a positive note in their quest for back-to-back Super Bowl championships. A win for the Cowboys, on the other hand, will significantly help their confidence after a rough offseason, dominated by Micah Parsons’ contract dispute.

Game details:

Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: Peacock, DirecTV, NFL+

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

