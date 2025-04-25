Will Johnson injury history: Taking closer look at Michigan CB's medical concerns after draft slide

The potential first-round selection of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft generated a lot of pre-draft speculation. All of those conversations ultimately came to nothing as Johnson was passed over by every team that went up on Thursday, the first day of the draft.

Johnson, who was once predicted to be a top-2 cornerback in this draft class in several mock drafts, will now have to wait until Friday night, the second day of the draft, to be selected.

A knee injury was cited by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night as a major factor in NFL teams' decision to pass on the 2023 All-American in the first round.

Johnson tallied three passes defended, two pick-sixes, and 14 total tackles in just six games last season. He was selected to the second team of the All-Big Ten despite missing seven games because of injuries. Below, we will take a look at Will Johnson's injury history in college.

Will Johnson's injury history and timeline

Will Johnson first suffered a shoulder issue in 2024 before he had a turf toe, which ultimately cut his junior season short. NFL teams were hesitant to select him with a first-round pick because it seems that they are now doubting his ability to stay fit.

Johnson only suited up for six games as a junior, compared to 26 games during his first two years at Michigan. He had his first injury in the Wolverines' fourth game of the season against USC, a shoulder issue. Johnson left that game, missed another, and then came back for the season's sixth game.

One week following his recovery from that shoulder injury, Johnson left the field early in a game against Illinois due to a toe injury and was unable to return. He didn't play a snap for Michigan again after that, spending the remainder of the season nursing that "turf toe" injury.

Johnson suffered a hamstring problem during on-field drills at the NFL Combine in February, which prevented him from playing in Michigan's pro day. But after he recovered, he worked out during a private session earlier this month.

According to SI's Albert Breer, the 22-year-old defensive back has a knee problem that NFL teams were aware of before the draft began on Thursday night.

Johnson's current knee ailment is not likely to affect his ability to start the 2025 season in the NFL, but he will hope that it doesn't hurt his draft standing more when Day 2 begins on Friday night.

