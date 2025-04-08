Will Johnson NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Michigan CB

Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is one of the best cornebracks entering the 2025 NFL Draft. His accolades speak for themself.

As a freshman in 2022, he played in 14 of Michigan's games and was named a Freshman All-Amerian. The next season as a sophomore, he was named First-Team Big-Ten and First-Team All-American, helping Michigan win a national championship. He was named the CFP National Championship Game Defensive MVP.

This past season as a junior, Johnson started six games and recorded 14 tackles, a tackle for a loss, three pass breakups and two interception returns for touchdowns.

Johnson missed the second half of the 2024 season due to a foot injury. The injury is a bit of a concern for teams, as the 2025 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, with Johnson falling in recent mock drafts.

Will Johnson's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Will Johnson USC v Michigan - Source: Getty

Once viewed as a potential top-10 pick by many mock drafts, Will Johnson could slide and be selected later in the draft due to his medical concerns. Due to suffering a hamstring injury, he didn't participate at the combine or his Pro Day.

However, positive news emerged Tueday afternoon that Johnson is fully-healed from the injury and will work out at Michgan on Monday in front of NFL teams.

Still, Johnson might be too good a prospect to let slide after a certain point. At 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, Johnson is a fluid corner who thrives in man coverage and has not only ballhawking skills but the ability to turn turnovers into touchdowns.

A potential landing spot for Johnson could be the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 14. The Falcons ranked 31st in passing touchdowns allowed last season (34), 22nd in passing yards allowed and 17th in interceptions.

In 32 games, Johnson recorded nine intercpetions, with a third of them (3) being returned for pick sixes. He could be a great cornerback to pair on the opposite side of the field as A.J. Terrell and would give the Falcons' secondary a much-needed boost.

If Atlanta doesn't target a corner like Johnson, expect them to target a pass-rusher to help out on their defensive line.

Where do you think Will Johnson will land?

